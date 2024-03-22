Amazon

The Otterbox Symmetry clear series case

"I picked a mint green iPhone when I got a new phone a few years ago, so of course I wanted a clear case to show it off," said Shopping managing editor Emily Ruane. "I didn't think too hard about this purchase — it seemed like the best option out of a bunch of random ones at my local phone store — but it has held up incredibly well in the past three years and it still brings me joy to see my pistachio-colored phone shining through the transparent case. Between my two kids and my forgetful nature, my phone is treated pretty poorly and dropped constantly, but thanks to this case it lives another day."