The Best Protective Phone Cases, According To People Who Drop Them A Lot

If your phone is always crashing to the floor, we’ve got you covered.
As people who work in digital media, we’re on our phones a lot — and that means that some of us drop our phones a lot. On the pavement, down the stairs or in the kitchen trying to reply to an email while making dinner — you name it, we’ve done it. So the other day when the topic of screen protectors and phone cases came up in a group Slack channel, a list of great suggestions soon proliferated.

From colorful options designed by independent artists to budget-friendly grabs a fraction of the price you’ll pay at the Apple Store, these are the phone cases and screen protectors HuffPost staffers use on our own, personal cell phones, which I can assure you, get a lot of use. We also included a few reviewer-vetted options that we thought you’d appreciate.

Happy dropping — er, shopping!

1
Amazon
Case-Mate's shockproof silicone case
Lindsay Holmes, senior Life editor, recommends this Case-Mate shockproof silicone case, saying: "It's low profile and I can't tell you the number of times I've dropped my phone and it's been OK."
$44.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A slim silicone case from Otofly
Breaking news managing editor Mollie Reilly has this slim shockproof case in a couple of colors. "They are cheap but they work," she said. "I drop my phone all the time and it's been fine!" She used the Apple brand version in the past, which was nearly triple the price and broke immediately.
$14.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
The OtterBox Symmetry case with raised edges
When I finally got a new iPhone last spring, I was devastated to retire my cheetah Kate Spade iPhone 6 case I had found at a suburban HomeGoods in 2015. The pieces of my broken heart have been mended by my current case: this super lightweight Realtree Otterbox. (It comes in solid colors, too.) It's not heavy or clunky but it has a good raised edge around the around screen and the back camera, which has saved me so many times. I truly drop my phone screen on concrete daily, and (knocks wood) has yet to have an issue.
iPhone 13, 14 and 15: $49.95 at AmazoniPhone 12: $21.80 at AmazoniPhone 11 and XR: $22.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
The Incipio Duo case
An anonymous HuffPost staffer who also drops their phone a lot recommends the Duo case from Incipio. The brand says it has drop protection up to 12 feet and is made with extra impact protection to reduce impact force.
iPhone 14: $7.85 at AmazoniPhone 13: $6.47 at AmazonShop Duo cases from Incipio
5
Amazon
The Otterbox Symmetry clear series case
"I picked a mint green iPhone when I got a new phone a few years ago, so of course I wanted a clear case to show it off," said Shopping managing editor Emily Ruane. "I didn't think too hard about this purchase — it seemed like the best option out of a bunch of random ones at my local phone store — but it has held up incredibly well in the past three years and it still brings me joy to see my pistachio-colored phone shining through the transparent case. Between my two kids and my forgetful nature, my phone is treated pretty poorly and dropped constantly, but thanks to this case it lives another day."
$39 at Amazon
6
Otterbox
The Otterbox Figura case with MagSafe
Senior photo editor Chris McGonigal says he tried Apple's FineWoven case, but found it to "self-destruct" after a few months of use. He's settled on the Otterbox Figura series case with MagSafe saying it's not a "thick" heavy-duty Otterbox case that the brand is known for, but still offers plenty of protection. It's made from a flexible, soft-touch material.
iPhone 15: $49.95 at OtterboxShop Figura Series at Otterbox
7
Casetify
Anything from Casetify
"Casetify has never done me wrong!" said HuffPost senior reporter Lydia O'Connor. "I drop my phone all the time and they have cute designs." Offering cases for your phones, tablets, wireless headphones and other devices, Casetify really has a strong selection of durable protective tech. Known for their customizable phone cases as well as their fun collaborations with artists, like this adorable pasta case from British illustrator Tess Smith-Roberts, you'll find a one-of-a-kind case that will last for years and years.
Pasta case: $68+ at CasetifyShop Casetify
8
Amazon
A slim, shockproof case that's under $15 and comes with a screen protector
In our chat, O'Connor also revealed that "[h]ighly functional screen protectors are also shockingly cheap on Amazon with great reviews. I can't believe how much I used to spend on the ones from the Apple store." O'Connor used the screen and camera protectors that came with this clear, slim iPhone case, and said they worked great and lasted a long time.
$14.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Or this set of three protectors for everyone in your family
As a backup, O'Connor also ordered this budget-friendly set of three screen protectors, which equal less than $3 per screen. While she hasn't used them yet, she said the thousands of five-star reviews encouraged her to try them out.
$6.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
An adjustable lanyard you can attach to most cases
While it's not a case, this pair of adjustable cords stick onto your existing phone case to give you either a wristlet or detachable neck lanyard to carry your phone. Reviewers who spend time on the water say it gives them peace of mind, as well as phone users who feel unsteady while walking and worry about dropping their phones or who experience neuropathy in their fingers. The attachment works with most phone cases but be sure to check yours before you order.
$9.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A sleek but rugged case with two screen protectors
Another option that comes with a screen protector, this case is thin and lightweight while still being super protective. It has extra impact cushion around the corners of the phone, a hard bumper around the front screen and comes with two screen protectors. Reviewers mention this case has prevented frequently-dropped phones from getting new cracks and has protected their phones even when falling on cement.
$16.99+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
A clear acrylic case with shock-absorbing corners
With a strong magnetic hold, this case will safely keep your phone supported on magnetic car holders or stands. It made from clear acrylic that's low-key and minimal with an outer border for a little color and extra protection. A reviewer who called themselves “clumsy” said it protected their phone despite a “half-dozen” falls and it has safeguarded against scratches and broken screens.
$24.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A full-body bumper case with a tempered glass cover
Engulf your phone in a sandwich of protection with this two-part front and back phone case. They clip together with a protective bumper around the edge of your phone and come with an extra protector for your camera lens. One reviewer claimed this protected their phone from “numerous” drops and a number of reviews even mention driving over this case. (The case itself cracked, but still protected the phone.)
$21.99 at Amazon
