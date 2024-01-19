Bloch

Bloch adult warm up booties

If you still can't get enough of the balletcore craze, then look no further than these warm-up booties by Bloch. They're made for professional dancers, but Kristen Aiken, life and shopping editorial director at HuffPost, is extremely into them. "OK, these are hideous and not really meant for walking around, but more for lounging — but they're what ballet dancers wear over their ballet shoes between rehearsals,” she says. "They leave lots of air space around your feet to allow them to breathe, and they're SO WARM. They're literally little puffer jackets for your feet." You can get them in five colors and in sizes XS-XL, though you definitely want to read through their sizing guide to make sure you get the right fit, as they are traditionally meant to be worn over ballet pointe shoes.