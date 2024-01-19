ShoppingShoesslippers

Reviewers Swear These Cozy Slippers Won't Leave Your Feet Sweaty

Be on the lookout for moisture-wicking, absorbent and breathable materials, like merino wool and authentic sheepskin.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Ugg Scuffette II slippers, Glerups slip-ons with a natural sole and Bloch warm up booties.
Ugg, Glerups, Bloch
Ugg Scuffette II slippers, Glerups slip-ons with a natural sole and Bloch warm up booties.

When it’s cold out, having a solid pair of warm, cozy slippers to wear while padding around the house can make all the difference. It’s important, though, to find a pair of slippers that won’t make your feet sweaty: The pleasure of having toasty toes is all but stripped away the moment they start to perspire and create a humid environment in your foot area.

Luckily, there are options out there for anyone who’s prone to slipper sweat, or anyone who simply wants to avoid it at all costs. Just be on the lookout for moisture-wicking and absorbent, breathable materials, like merino wool and authentic sheepskin. Below, we’ve rounded up the 10 best slippers that won’t get sweaty, according to reviewers as well as HuffPost editors. They span a range of aesthetics and price points, so you can find the one that works best for you without having to compromise on style for substance. Take a look, pick up a pair for yourself and enjoy a season of sweat-free feet.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Glerups
Glerups slip-ons with natural rubber soles
BuzzFeed editorial VP Peggy Wang loves her Glerups. "They're cozy and def don't make my feet sweat," she says. "I wear them with and without socks." They come with a natural rubber sole, so technically you can wear them outdoors, but Wang keeps them as her inside shoes. They're available in nine colors in sizes 35-51 in unisex sizing.
$135 at Glerups
2
Ugg
Ugg Scuffette II slippers
These beloved slippers get raves from HuffPosters. Wellness reporter Jillian Wilson acknowledges that they aren't cheap, but she calls Ugg slippers "the warmest, fuzziest slippers I have ever worn." News editor Lilli Petersen says: "Uggs are the only slippers I've ever worn that keep my feet fully toasty without getting sweaty. Seriously, they are a unicorn." They're available in three colors in women's sizes 5-12.
$95 at Ugg$94.90 at Amazon
3
Allbirds
Allbirds wool Dweller slippers
We spotted Allbirds’ wool slipper cited in the Buy It For Life subreddit. These popular unisex pieces have saved any number of people from sweaty slipper feet. At the Allbirds website, reviewer Peter W. says the “Dweller” style is "warm, but not sweaty. An inside slipper, that can be worn to fetch the milk from the bottom of the driveway. Styling reminds me of my grandpa... in a cool, retro kinda way." They are currently available in three colors, but the black and gray ones are only available in size M. You can still get the cute pink ones in sizes S-XXL.
$32 at Allbrids (regularly $65)
4
Bloch
Bloch adult warm up booties
If you still can't get enough of the balletcore craze, then look no further than these warm-up booties by Bloch. They're made for professional dancers, but Kristen Aiken, life and shopping editorial director at HuffPost, is extremely into them. "OK, these are hideous and not really meant for walking around, but more for lounging — but they're what ballet dancers wear over their ballet shoes between rehearsals,” she says. "They leave lots of air space around your feet to allow them to breathe, and they're SO WARM. They're literally little puffer jackets for your feet." You can get them in five colors and in sizes XS-XL, though you definitely want to read through their sizing guide to make sure you get the right fit, as they are traditionally meant to be worn over ballet pointe shoes.
$59 at Bloch
5
Food52
Morihata Sasawashi Japanese wool winter room boots
Made in Osaka, Japan, these elegant booties are as plush, soft and cozy as they are warm and moisture-wicking. You can get these gender-neutral shoes in sizes M and L. Reviewer Lavang Z. says: "These are the best slippers! Perfect for the chilly Chicago weather. Super cozy, but do not overheat my feet. Would make a great gift!"
$82 at Food52
6
Amazon
Bronax cloud slides
I'd be remiss not to include Bronax cloud slippers in a slipper roundup, even if these aren't your classic wintery warm slides. I wear them year-round because they're soft and cushy — it really feels like you're walking on clouds. When temperatures drop, I like to pair them with cashmere socks so I stay extra warm and still look and feel cozy. You can get these in a variety of colors and in gender-neutral sizing.
$20.38 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Ugg sheepskin insole
Want to add even more luxurious warmth to the slippers you already have? Consider a pair of Ugg sheepskin insoles. Petersen recommends them "for anyone who doesn't want to splurge on a full set of Uggs. These are great as a budget version to add into shoes/slippers you already have." You can purchase them in women's sizes 5-12 and men's sizes 7-15.
Women: $19.95 at AmazonMen: $19.95 at Amazon
8
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Wicked Good slippers
These are HuffPost senior news editor Jill Capewell's favorite slippers. They're pricey, but she's had them for about four years and they're still in good shape. These mocs are lined with shearling that is soft, warm and durable. You can get them in two colors in women's sizes 5-11 and four colors in men's sizes 7-14.
Women: $99 at L.L. BeanMen: $109 at L.L. Bean
9
Food52
Kyrgies Classic wool house slippers
Food52 routinely sells out of these wool house shoes. Available in two colors in sizes 5-12 in women's sizing, they're ideal for a lazy day at home. Made by artisans in Kyrgyzstan with natural felted wool, they're breathable, odor-resistant and durable, so they're an investment that will stand the test of time. Reviewer Takefive says they are "cozy and lovely. I love the look of these so much that it doesn't bother me to see them lying on the floor anywhere in my house. They are warm but my feet never sweat in them and they are cushy on my concrete floors without being slippery thanks to the grip. Just perfect."
$79 at Food52
10
Taos
Taos Future Mid slipper boots
HuffPost associate reporter Shruti Rajkumar recommends these slipper boots from Taos. "My mom has these (which I have now stolen for myself because they're so warm and cozy)," Rajkumar says. "So far they don't make my feet sweat!" They're available in three colors in women's sizes 6-11. They can be easily pulled on, and they're made with water-resistant suede on the exterior and super soft faux fur inside that's supportive enough to wear all day long.
$99.95 at Taos (regularly $170)

Before You Go

Bearpaw Tabitha slippers

These Cozy Slippers Look Like A Much Pricier, Celeb-Endorsed Pair

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING