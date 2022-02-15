A mini two-cup rice cooker

The key to shopping for a small kitchen is to prioritize mini appliances, such as this rice cooker that comes in pink, red, aqua, black and white. It cooks two cups of rice, which is smaller than the average 5.5 cups in typical cookers. But it doesn't just cook rice; you can also use it to make two cups of oatmeal, stew, soup, quinoa or pasta. All you have to do is add water and your grain or food of choice, press the "cook" button and it will be ready in less than 20 minutes.