11 Small Kitchen Appliances That Will Save You So Much Space

Get the most out of your limited counter space with these small essential appliances.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nespresso-Essenza-Original-Espresso-Breville/dp/B073ZGWN12?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=620a7ad5e4b03230246e490e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Breville Nespresso Essenza mini espresso machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620a7ad5e4b03230246e490e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Nespresso-Essenza-Original-Espresso-Breville/dp/B073ZGWN12?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=620a7ad5e4b03230246e490e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Breville Nespresso Essenza mini espresso machine</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DRCM200GBPK04-Steamer-Removable-Nonstick-Function/dp/B07G5VFWTJ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=620a7ad5e4b03230246e490e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mini rice cooker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620a7ad5e4b03230246e490e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/DRCM200GBPK04-Steamer-Removable-Nonstick-Function/dp/B07G5VFWTJ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=620a7ad5e4b03230246e490e,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">mini rice cooker</a>.
Amazon
Breville Nespresso Essenza mini espresso machine and a mini rice cooker.

Having a small kitchen comes with several challenges, the most obvious being that you’re extremely limited on counter space. Because of this, getting creative with where you put things and being thoughtful about what kind of gadgets and tools you buy in the first place are always priorities when you’re on the hunt for new goodies.

But luckily for you, many brands understand this struggle and have created small-space-friendly appliances that don’t require you to sacrifice quality.

From a compact air fryer to a mini Nespresso machine to a tiny rice cooker, below we listed 11 must-have appliances that you and your lack of counter space will thank you for. And they’re all easily purchasable on Amazon.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A Breville Nespresso Essenza mini espresso machine
Just because you're low on counter space doesn't mean you have to be low on energy. This compact, single-serve Nespresso machine includes a complimentary starter set of capsules so you can get your day started faster. It comes in black and white and measures 8 by 4.3 by 12.8 inches.
Get it on Amazon for $169.95.
2
Amazon
A mini two-cup rice cooker
The key to shopping for a small kitchen is to prioritize mini appliances, such as this rice cooker that comes in pink, red, aqua, black and white. It cooks two cups of rice, which is smaller than the average 5.5 cups in typical cookers. But it doesn't just cook rice; you can also use it to make two cups of oatmeal, stew, soup, quinoa or pasta. All you have to do is add water and your grain or food of choice, press the "cook" button and it will be ready in less than 20 minutes.
Get it on Amazon for $24.99.
3
Amazon
A bright yellow toaster
Both functional and eye-pleasing, this bright toaster take up minimal space on your counter and fits two slices at once. It measures 5.3 by 9.4 by 7 inches. It also comes with seven browning shade settings, a removable crumb tray and defrost, reheat and cancel buttons.
Get it on Amazon for $22.05.
4
Amazon
A compact air fryer
Air fryers can be a bit clunky and take up way too much counter space, but this one is specifically designed to be compact and best for small meals. It fits up to 1 1/2 pounds of food and has adjustable cooking controls suitable for whatever you're making.
Get it on Amazon for $45.16.
5
Amazon
A mini waffle maker
You've likely seen this mini waffle maker everywhere, and if not, today's your lucky day. You can make 4-inch waffles with it in just minutes. The length of the machine itself is only six inches, so it will fit perfectly on your kitchen counter with room to spare. Color and design options are plentiful and include mini waffles as seen in the photo here, copper, orange, pineapple, pink and rainbow.
Get it on Amazon for $17.99.
6
Amazon
A breakfast sandwich maker
There's no need for a griddle and pans. Making your bacon, egg and cheese in the morning will be a whole lot easier with this tiny sandwich maker. Simply build the layers of your desired sandwich on each level of the machine and in five minutes, breakfast is ready. It's even dishwasher-safe and has removable parts for hassle-free cleanup. It comes in black, coral, mint, silver and red.
Get it on Amazon for $26.16.
7
Amazon
An electric hot pot
Don't have a stove? No problem. Your cooking needs will be met with this electric hot pot, in which you can sauté foods like steak, chicken, fried rice, noodles and eggs. It even comes with a silicone spatula and an egg rack. It holds up 1.5 liters and comes in a compact size for smaller spaces, and the non-stick liner inside makes cleanup simple. Color options are green and purple.
Get it on Amazon for $43.99.
8
Amazon
A rapid egg cooker
If you haven't quite mastered the art of hard boiled eggs, this egg cooker will do the job for you. It fits up to 12 eggs and requires little monitoring to get your eggs just how you like them. You can also produce soft-boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs and individual omelets. It stands 9 inches high and 8 inches wide and comes in purple, red, black, white, cream, aqua and yellow.
Get it on Amazon for $24.99.
9
Amazon
A Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus 4-cup food processor
This small food processor does a variety of tasks, from chopping vegetables to grinding cheese. It comes with a 24-ounce work bowl with a handle and has an auto-reversible smart blade.
Get it on Amazon for $49.95.
10
Amazon
A Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus tilt-head stand mixer
If a handheld mixer just won't cut it and you really want to splurge on a stand mixer, consider this Kitchenaid version that comes in a mini 3.5-quart size (average stand mixers are 5-7 quarts). It has a tilt-head design and 67 touchpoints around the quartz stainless steel bowl for better mixing results. It also comes with a flex edge beater, coated dough hook and 6-wire whip. Color options include matte black, silver, ice, red and matte avocado cream.
Get it on Amazon for $349.99.
11
Amazon
A handheld electric can opener
Get rid of your space-stealing countertop can opener and try this ergonomic, hands-free one instead. It's AA-battery operated (pick up some here) and it's built for safety as the blade automatically cuts along the side of can you're opening.
Get it on Amazon for $29.99.
A Cuisinart food processor

7 Kitchen Appliances That Are Worth The Counter Space

