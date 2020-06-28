ENTERTAINMENT

BET Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, DaBaby and more are up for major awards at this year's virtual ceremony.
Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion have been nominated for multiple BET Awards in 2020.
The BET Awards are back this Sunday night, but things are a little different, to say the least. 

As one of the first major award shows in the age of COVID-19, the ceremony will take place virtually ― instead of at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, where it was held last year. 

“Insecure” actress and comedian Amanda Seales is set to host the ceremony, which celebrates African American achievements in music, film and sports. This year marks the award show’s 20th anniversary, as well as the 40th anniversary of the BET network

Drake is the night’s most nominated artist with six nods, while Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are tied with five nominations each. Chloe x Halle, Roddy Ricch and DaBaby are just some of the stars set to put on remote performances.

During the show, Beyoncé will receive this year’s Humanitarian Award in recognition of her philanthropic work within the Black community, including her recent effort to help combat COVID-19.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Best Actress

Angela Bassett 

Cynthia Erivo

WINNER: Issa Rae 

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross 

Zendaya 

Jennifer Lopez

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan 

Omari Hardwick 

Will Smith

YoungStars Award 

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Best Movie 

“Bad Boys for Life”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Harriet”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”

“Just Mercy”

WINNER: “Queen & Slim”

“The Lion King”

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist 

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

WINNER: Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist 

Anderson .Paak

WINNER: Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group 

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

Jackboys

WINNER: Migos

Best Collaboration 

WINNER: Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher”

Future ft. Drake, “Life is Good”

H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist 

WINNER: DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist 

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion 

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

WINNER: DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Video Director of the Year 

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

WINNER: Teyana Taylor

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

WINNER: Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album of the Year

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

“Fever,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Homecoming: The Live Album,” Beyoncé

“I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.

“Kirk,” DaBaby

WINNER: “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch

Sportswoman of the Year 

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields 

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

WINNER: Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year 

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard 

WINNER: LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys, “Underdog”

WINNER: Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid and Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl”

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La, “Melanin”

Layton Greene, “I Choose”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo” 

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”

Bobby Jones Best Gospel/International Award 

Fred Hammond, “Alright”

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”

Kanye West, “Follow God”

WINNER: Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”

PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson and Mary Mary, “All in His Plan”

The Clark Sisters, “Victory”

Best International Act 

WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’B (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Sho Madiozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.) 

Ninho (France)

S. Pri Noir (France)

Best New International Act (Fan-Voted Category)

Rema (Nigeria) 

WINNER: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe) 

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.) 

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award 

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

This post will be updated throughout the night. 

