BET Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

“Insecure” actress and comedian Amanda Seales is set to host the ceremony, which celebrates African American achievements in music, film and sports. This year marks the award show’s 20th anniversary, as well as the 40th anniversary of the BET network

Drake is the night’s most nominated artist with six nods, while Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are tied with five nominations each. Chloe x Halle, Roddy Ricch and DaBaby are just some of the stars set to put on remote performances.

During the show, Beyoncé will receive this year’s Humanitarian Award in recognition of her philanthropic work within the Black community, including her recent effort to help combat COVID-19.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Best Actress

Angela Bassett