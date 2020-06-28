BET Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

The BET Awards are back this Sunday night, but things are a little different, to say the least.
As one of the first major award shows in the age of COVID-19, the ceremony will take place virtually ― instead of at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, where it was held last year.
“Insecure” actress and comedian Amanda Seales is set to host the ceremony, which celebrates African American achievements in music, film and sports. This year marks the award show’s 20th anniversary, as well as the 40th anniversary of the BET network
Drake is the night’s most nominated artist with six nods, while Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are tied with five nominations each. Chloe x Halle, Roddy Ricch and DaBaby are just some of the stars set to put on remote performances.
During the show, Beyoncé will receive this year’s Humanitarian Award in recognition of her philanthropic work within the Black community, including her recent effort to help combat COVID-19.
Check out the list of nominees and winners below.
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
WINNER: Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Jennifer Lopez
Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Will Smith
YoungStars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Best Movie
“Bad Boys for Life”
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Harriet”
“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”
“Just Mercy”
WINNER: “Queen & Slim”
“The Lion King”
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
WINNER: Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
WINNER: Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
Jackboys
WINNER: Migos
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher”
Future ft. Drake, “Life is Good”
H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER: DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the Year
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
WINNER: DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
WINNER: Teyana Taylor
Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
WINNER: Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Album of the Year
“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo
“Fever,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Homecoming: The Live Album,” Beyoncé
“I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.
“Kirk,” DaBaby
WINNER: “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch
Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
WINNER: Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
WINNER: LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys, “Underdog”
WINNER: Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid and Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl”
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La, “Melanin”
Layton Greene, “I Choose”
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”
Bobby Jones Best Gospel/International Award
Fred Hammond, “Alright”
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
WINNER: Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”
PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson and Mary Mary, “All in His Plan”
The Clark Sisters, “Victory”
Best International Act
WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’B (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Sho Madiozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S. Pri Noir (France)
Best New International Act (Fan-Voted Category)
Rema (Nigeria)
WINNER: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
This post will be updated throughout the night.