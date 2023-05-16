Beyoncé Seemingly Teases Possible Hair Care Line, And Twitter Users Are Crazy In Love

Is there really anything Beyoncé can’t do?

On Tuesday, the iconic singer shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram to celebrate her “hair journey.” Now, the Beyhive can’t stop speculating on Twitter that Queen Bey is gearing up to release her own hair care line.

In the first flick, a bare-faced Beyoncé is seen sitting in front of a vanity mirror holding a curling iron, with what appears to be unlabeled product-filled bottles and containers in front of her. She also posted a throwback image of herself getting her hair braided as a kid while sitting in a salon chair.

“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” the 41-year-old star wrote on the third slide. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many entrepreneurial women in her salon.”

“I saw first hand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls,” the Grammy-winning artist continued, adding that she’s “always dreamed” of carrying on her mom’s “legacy” as a hairdresser.

“I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating,” she wrote. She then signed the heartfelt message with a heart and her initial, “B.”

Naturally, fans are already crazy in love on Twitter over the thought of the superstar launching a hair care line.

BEYONCÉ’S STARTING A HAIR CARE BRAND THIS IS NOT A DRILL😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0l4SeIqmgF — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 16, 2023

Could it be Beyoncé’s samples for her new hair care brand? #RenaissanceWolrdTour pic.twitter.com/SIXiQ1CeIF — Sam Tabahriti (@samtabahriti) May 16, 2023

IS BEYONCÉ DROPPING A LINE OF WIGS OR SOME??? HAIR CARE??? SCRUNCHIES???? pic.twitter.com/0WbpTM2xmD — KNTY NEWS 📰 (@YallQunt) May 16, 2023

the girls after using that organic honey infused Beyoncé hair care pic.twitter.com/9FBeEeBRbV — oni (@__Onixivy_) May 16, 2023

if beyoncé comes out with a hairline it’s so over for afrolove, doctor cabello, milk. and all that shit cuz yall aint never seeing me again pic.twitter.com/13FWRs3MJy — eve (@_blueve) May 16, 2023

Bundles by Beyoncé on the WAY! pic.twitter.com/9Btu5t6vHD — Tiara Willis (@thetiarawillis) May 16, 2023

Beyoncé’s reps did not immediately respond to requests for comment from HuffPost.