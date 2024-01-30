PoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden 2024 election

Biden Only Needs 7 Words To Sum Up His Thoughts On Trump's Ballot Chances

The president grinned while talking to reporters outside the White House.
Kelby Vera
Senior Reporter

President Joe Biden doesn’t have any problems with Donald Trump being on the 2024 presidential ballot.

Biden appeared unworried while talking to the press corps about Trump’s election issues outside the White House on Tuesday.

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by Bloomberg White House correspondent Josh Wingrove, “Biden was asked this morning if Trump should be allowed on the ballot.”

His response?

“As far as I’m concerned, that’s fine,” Biden said. Wingrove noted that the president was “grinning” as he hopped on Air Force One to meet fundraisers in Florida.

President Joe Biden answers questions while departing the White House on Jan. 30. He addressed Donald Trump's ballot issues, according to a member of the press corps.
Win McNamee via Getty Images

Multiple states have been considering leaving Trump off the ballot this election cycle, claiming that his attempts to stay in office after the 2020 election amounted to insurrection, therefore making him ineligible for office.

Illinois on Tuesday weighed whether to disqualify the former president from its March primary. Ultimately, it decided Trump can compete in that contest.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination, has been found ineligible for the Colorado and Maine primaries, but a final decision is pending an appeal of the Colorado ruling at the Supreme Court.

