Coach Bill Belichick Is Reportedly Leaving The New England Patriots

Bill Belichick is parting ways with the New England Patriots after coaching the team to six Super Bowl titles in 24 seasons, according to several outlets.
The Athletic, the NFL Network and ESPN all cited unnamed sources in their reports.
Belichick’s anticipated departure headlines a sea-change in football. Storied college coach Nick Saban announced his retirement Wednesday at the University of Alabama, where he won six national titles after winning his first championship at Louisiana State University.
In the pro ranks, Belichick, 71, arguably had the most sparkling resume of all.
The Patriots won nine AFC championships en route to Belichick’s record collection of six Super Bowl titles as head coach. His 31 playoff victories are a record for head coaches as well, and he walks away from the Patriots as the second-winningest coach in NFL history with 333.
Sources told ESPN that he may continue coaching elsewhere.
His success was intertwined with Hall of Fame-bound quarterback Tom Brady, the three-time league MVP behind all six championships.
Belichick’s downfall could also be traced to Brady’s departure for Tampa Bay in 2020 before he won a seventh Super Bowl trophy with the Buccaneers in 2021. Brady retired for good after the 2022 season.
Belichick never regained the magic. The Patriots went 29-38 over four seasons without Brady, including Belichick’s career-worst 4-13 campaign this season that ended in a desultory loss to the New York Jets, who had lost 15 straight to Belichick.