Melissa McCarthy was in full fangirl mode while presenting a trophy with Billie Eilish at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday.
Although the “Bridesmaids” actor and “Bad Guy” singer have met previously, Eilish acted like she was meeting McCarthy for the first time during their bit before announcing the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.
“We’ve actually met before,” a flustered McCarthy told the nine-time Grammy winner. “But it’s OK, it doesn’t matter. I mean, why would you remember that?”
“You should remember. We’ve met twice. Actually, we’ve met thrice,” she continued. “You’ve met my daughters and one of my dogs.”
Things got even more awkward as McCarthy went on.
“Fun fact, since you’re asking, I also met you originally in utero because your mom was my first improv teacher, and guess who she was pregnant with? It was you,” the actor said.
All Eilish could say in response was, “Wow, OK. That’s a lot.”
Things went completely off the rails when the “Ghostbusters” star asked the singer for an autograph.
After Eilish refused to sign McCarthy’s silver dress, the actor settled on a Sharpie signature across her forehead.
As McCarthy continued to babble, Eilish silenced her with a hand over her mouth.
This isn’t the first time the actor has sung Eilish’s praises.
While hosting the “Ellen” show in 2019, McCarthy admitted, “I love her, I’m completely obsessed with her, we listen to her all the time.”
