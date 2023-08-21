Billie Eilish Fans Slam Her Ex For 'Disturbing' Song Lyrics That Seemingly Reference Her

LOADING ERROR LOADING

It’s not uncommon for artists to use their music to express themselves after breakups. But the internet is calling out Billie Eilish’s ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford for seemingly taking things too far with his new song “POV.”

The pair, who were 10 years apart in age, broke up in May after dating for less than a year.

In “POV,” from his album ”&ONE” that was released on Friday, Rutherford sings about a younger fan who’d been listening to his music for a decade.

“She been listening to me since 2013 / I know she’s got daddy issues, welcome to the family / She said, ‘Jesse, baby, won’t you write a song about me?’ / I said, ‘I got a whole album, I could drop it next week’,” the 32-year-old rocker sings.

Elsewhere in the song, he sings, “Feel like Alejandro when she Gaga on my goo, I’m at the top, you’re at the bottom, It’s a different POV.”

After Rutherford’s song dropped, Eilish’s fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were infuriated by its “gross” lyrics.

POV by Jesse Rutherford that has the viral line “when she gaga on my goo” that is thought to be referring to Billie Eilish, which is gross. @jesserutherford https://t.co/e8Thqki36u — cal 🐈⬛ (@care11_cal7) August 19, 2023

jesse rutherford mentioning that billie eilish was listening to him in 2013 is so fucking weird when you remember that she was 11 years old then — magnetopilled (@magnetonlyfans) August 18, 2023

Jesse Rutherford is literally disgusting:



“She’s only 21 but she a bad bitch”

“She started listening to me in 2013”



She 11 in 2013… — billie’s a hot mess²⁸ (@bi11ienoteilish) August 18, 2023

The way Billie Eilish was so kind to Jesse Rutherford after the breakup and treated him with the utmost respect on the internet and he fired back with a diss track?! The way he talks about her in his song is utterly repulsive. pic.twitter.com/yx5Tl6sUpF — Lily (@billiesrighteye) August 21, 2023

Speculation aside, Rutherford actually directly names the seven-time Grammy winner in the song “Turn Heel” on ”&ONE.”

“I just got a text from Billie Eilish,” he croons.

On a separate song, “Law of Attraction,” Rutherford seemingly addresses their age gap when he sings, “She’s only 21, savage / But she’s a bad bitch.”

Before the pair split, Eilish called the “Neighbourhood” musician “the hottest fucking fucker alive” in an interview with Vanity Fair back in November.