Bindi Irwin Gives Birth To Baby Girl, Honors Late Father Steve With Name

Bindi Irwin honored her father, the late wildlife expert Steve Irwin, with the name of her newborn baby girl.

Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of their lockdown wedding.

“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light,” Irwin wrote of her first child on Instagram:

“Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s,” she explained. “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

Grace “already has such a kind soul just like her dad,” Irwin continued.

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl,” she added. “She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

Irwin’s mom, Terri Irwin, tweeted that “love is not a big enough word” for the news. “My heart is so incredibly happy,” she wrote. “And I know that Steve would be beyond proud. Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever!”

Love is not a big enough word. My heart is so incredibly happy. And I know that Steve would be beyond proud. Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever!

“Let the uncle adventures begin!” added Robert Irwin, Bindi’s brother:

Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace ❤️

This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring & strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest & kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can't wait for this exciting journey ahead!