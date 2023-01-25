31 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Popular items from this list include:
• An off-the-shoulder blouse with a sweetheart neckline and a peplum hem.
• A tapered loungewear set that comes with a cropped top and high-rise pants.
• A chic pair of square-toed ankle boots.
A fluffy knee-length teddy coat
Available in sizes S–3XL and in 27 colors and styles.
"So fuzzy and comfortable! This is my favorite coat for the winter now. It fits so well — the arms are actually long enough, and it feels substantial in the cold weather. I've received a ton of compliments on it as well." — Dawn Dooley
A cutout halter neck sweater
"Such a cute sweater for the price!! It's fairly soft and not itchy at all. Goes with skirts, jeans, sweats, anything. The cutouts are so cute and I even like wearing it backwards to switch it up sometimes! Highly recommend!" — Esther Yang
Vegan leather split hem pants
Available in sizes 23–37, in lengths extra short–long, and eight colors.
"I wanted a pair of leather pants for NYE and when I got these they were perfect! They aren’t stiff at all and comfy even when sitting down.
If they weren’t so expensive I’d buy three more pairs. Heads up, I sized up one and they fit perfectly. Usually a 31 but ordered a 32, and I’m 5’9” so I got a long; perfect length for me." — Abercrombie and Fitch customer
A fleece hoodie dress made of comfy, fluffy fabric
Available in sizes S–3X and in 15 colors.
"I bought one of these last year, and absolutely loved it. This one is my second one, and I only bought a second one because I needed more of this in my life. The other one is still in perfect condition even though I wear it all the time during the long Chicago winters.
No pilling or weird defects that have cropped up despite the fact that the purple one was washed a couple of times a week and worn pretty much every day. Very high quality for the price and perfect for layering on cold days when you need to go in and out of the house a lot. I bought the XXL." — Maryam Louise
A long-sleeve jumpsuit with a drawstring waist
Available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors.
"I love this jumper. Super comfy, perfect fit. The waist is a string tie (not elastic!), which I really like. Elastic waistbands can sometimes be too tight even on comfortable clothes so the string is great. The ankles and wrists are stretchy with the perfect amount of 'give' so I can get my feet and hands in and out easily. The fabric is lightweight and easy to move, dance, yoga in. Of course, it's a V-neck so I wear a cami, sports top or halter underneath. And pockets!" — Debbie
A pair of fleece-lined tights
Available in sizes S–XL and in five colors; and two-packs.
"I do not know how I managed to live 39 years before discovering fleece-lined tights. I purchased a pair of black and navy to take home to Wisconsin for the holidays. They are incredible. The fleece is beyond soft and it doesn't add any bulk to the tights (which I was concerned about). I was able to wear dresses in 20-degree weather without my legs turning into icicles, and they really helped keep my feet warm as well." — Blondie, Esq.
Lace-up combat boots
Available in sizes 5.5–10 and in three styles.
"I absolutely loved these shoes. They were perfect for the festival I went to. I wanted shoes I didn’t care that would get dirt and I didn’t want to wear my Docs for that reason. Honestly, I like these better than my Dr. Martens. I walked in these for three days straight eight hours a day and they didn’t feel like normal boots; they were pretty comfortable.
They also did well when it rained or walking into puddles. And when people stepped on my feet they held up very well lol. 10/10 recommend." — Kindle customer
A cozy knit roll-neck dress with pockets
Available in sizes S–XL and 38 colors.
"Love, love, love this sweater. Fits great and feels nice and soft. Looks great with leggings, jeans, or boots. The pockets give it a nice chic look." — Chanel
An-shoulder blouse with peplum hem
Available in sizes L–5X and 15 styles.
"This had a perfect fit. Hits just right — yasssss." — Sarah McGibboney
A super-soft fuzzy maxi tube skirt
Available in sizes XS–L.
"This is an absolute NEED, I don’t know how I am going to not wear it everyday." — Urban Outfitters customer
An expensive-looking faux shearling moto jacket
Available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors.
"This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in minus 5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house and I didn’t overheat.
There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten and does not look cheap. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." —Huesitos
A super-soft terry pull-on jumpsuit
Available in sizes XXS–XXL and three colors.
"This is not a hard jumper to get in and out of. I have A LOT of onesies and stepping in through the neck is pretty standard stuff. This jumper is SO soft and looks great with a tee under, turtleneck, or sweater. If you’re looking for your best at-home life, you want this jumper. I may or may not be on my third day in a row of wearing it.
It rivals my Ilana Kohn jumper but if we’re being honest this one's better because it’s soooooo soft!!!! (And it’s about $200 cheaper!) If you’re reading this stop thinking it over and just do!" —Adeearl
A lightweight, ultra-packable puffer
This comes with its own little travel pouch and is available in sizes XS–6X and in 30 colors.
"I wore this jacket with with a long-sleeve shirt and it was enough to keep me warm in NYC in 36F. Very light and easily packed in the sleeve that comes with it. First day in NY rained all day and this jacket kept me dry.
Wearing XS and have enough room to put a sweatshirt underneath." — Maria
"I love this jacket. I'm allergic to down so finding and alternative that I like is always a challenge. It's nice and light enough to wear with a sweater underneath and not feel bulky and uncomfortable out and about.
Sometimes the shame of these puffers is that they're very boxy, but I was surprised by how well this one fit compared to some of the bigger name brands. Tempted to get another color." — Michelle
A plisse cami and wide-leg trouser set
Available in sizes 12–24 and three colors.
Faux-fur wrist cuffs lined with soft fleece
Available in 15 colors.
"These will go perfectly to complement any leather gloves or perfect to complement the cuff of any leather coat. Perfect!" — Ronalda W.
An oversized knit vest
Available in sizes S–4X and in 10 colors.
"Love the line of this vest! Love the pockets, too. Quality is really good and it actually kept me warm in a breeze when I wore it to a ball game." —Meggie B.
A faux leather tie waist coat
Available in sizes 2X–6X.
"I live in Texas and the weather just now dropped. This coat was perfect to wear on this cold and drizzly day and I got a few compliments!" — Torrid customer
Cable knit tech-friendly mittens with fleece lining
Available in eight colors.
"These gloves are perfect! They are soft and super warm! I can easily use my cellphone while having these gloves on. Driving is not a problem either. They fit wonderfully! The touchscreen feature is great!" —Carla trahan
A high-neck bodysuit
Available in sizes S–3XL and in 31 colors.
"This is something different. I’ve never seen a bodysuit like this. It has the perfect stretch that's so soft, plus it isn't a thong and lays nicely on your butt so it is an uncomfortable and doesn’t give you wedgies! I will definitely be buying this in different colors I was shocked by how much I love this." — Amazon customer
A pair of warm and fuzzy black Ugg slippers
Over 1,000 reviewers rave about these shearling slingbacks and some suggest sizing down. Available in sizes 5–12 and seven colors.
"Super duper comfy. I wear them all over the house. They keep my feet warm. I have a bone spur in my right heel and these slippers cushion my heel very well, no pain. My one negative is when I have to take them off." —iklaz
Faux leather leggings reviewers say feel like Spanx
Available in sizes XS–4XL and four colors.
"I actually had the Spanx faux leather leggings in my house when I received these to compare side by side. I loved the Spanx ones but couldn’t justify the $100 price. I wondered if there was a dupe on Amazon...this is it!! The fabric, material, and look is IDENTICAL to the Spanx.
The fit is exactly the same as well. (BTW I sized up to a L from my normal M as they run a bit tight) Both leggings even have the same red ribbon label sewn into the waistband. Only difference is the outer side seam of these is sewn in a slightly different way than Spanx...but who would know! I sent the Spanx back and am stoked to have the exact same look for one-third of the price!!!" — Alexis
A tapered loungewear set
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 18 colors.
Promising review:
"What to buy when there's nothing to do and I never leave my house? A matching sweatsuit. I saw this on a BuzzFeed Shopping list and now it's my go-to quarantine ensemble. The top is cropped above the belly button so you definitely need the very high-waisted pants. I will be buying this in at LEAST one more color to get me through this Midwest winter." —Mary M.
A faux leather wrap skirt
Never Fully Dressed is a woman-founded fashion business based in Essex, England. It's available in US sizes 2–20 and three colors.
A fan-favorite Carhartt beanie
Available in 28 colors.
"I bought this in charcoal and lost it on a trip, so I bought the exact color again because I missed it so much. Now I'm back to buy it in more colors. It is thick (because it's a watch cap) but I wear it year round in Dallas or Chicago; it's my favorite hat. The fit is snug to the point that I can sling it back without it falling off and it fits over my afro or straight hair the same and doesn't lose its stretch after washing." — CE
Square-toe ankle boots
Available in sizes 5–13 and five colors.
Promising review:
"Very comfy and great looking boots! Just like the picture. The heel height makes me taller but isn’t too steep to walk naturally in. Zipper is smooth to pull up and it stays up and doesn’t creep down over time. Overall very happy with this purchase." — Rebecca Henry
A popular pair of high-waisted crossover leggings
TikTok caused these leggings to sell out once, so you might want to grab a pair before it happens again. Available in sizes XXS–XXL, long, short, and in five colors and patterns.
"Most comfortable leggings. I love AE because they make short lengths that actually fit me (4' 11"). These leggings are lightweight, super stretchy, and perfect for lounging. I am definitely going to buy a couple more pairs!" — Aerie customer
A high-waisted flared winter skirt with pockets
Available in sizes XS–3XL and in 36 colors.
Promising review:
"I was so impressed with this product — I have never been more satisfied with a clothing purchase on Amazon, ever.
The cut prevents it from being scrunchy and bulky; it’s a heavy weight wool so perfectly warm for a winter skirt, it’s lined all the way down; the front waist is a solid band of fabric, it stays in place and doesn’t twist. I’m ordering more. So far the material hasn’t pilled (I have red plaid, it’s flown through two Christmas parties and an all day charity event with no fuzz or pilling). Fantastic purchase." — D
A pair of mid-rise Levi's skinny jeans
Available in sizes 14–26 (short–long lengths) and also available in straight sizes.
Promising review:
"The jeans fit perfectly and they were long enough as well! Perfect stretch, not too tight and they look so good on me when I wear them!" — Levi's customer
A fuzzy fitted long sleeve
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 10 colors.
Promising review:
"Quality way above what I expected. I've been disappointed by some sweaters being inferior quality. NOT THIS ONE. If you want a luxury sweater, that brings numerous compliments, this is the one. It is soft and fluffy, not at all scratchy or picky worn alone.
Pearl buttons are quality and dress up the sweater. I wore with jeans and black wedge heel booties. Very sharp. Washes like a dream. I put it in the washer on delicate cycle with wool wash and cold water, hung it on a padded hanger to dry, no pressing needed, no reshaping needed! I am impressed!" — RMM
Over-the-knee boots made of smooth and stretchy faux suede
These thigh-high beauties come in a range of heel styles and heights and calf widths — so you can be as choosy as you'd like when it comes to finding your dream pair. Available in sizes 5–10 and 33 colors.
"Couldn't be happier!! I ordered these boot after reading the reviews and I'm glad I did. I bought the low-heel version and they are super cute if you don't want a super-high heel. I am 6 feet tall and these boots are ACTUALLY thigh-high!! The boots hit about 6 inches above my knee. At the top of the boot my thigh measures at 18.5 inches and I still have room for skinny jeans underneath. As a tall girl these are amazing. I never find thigh-high anything! If you are on the fence and you are tall, absolutely buy these!!!" — LAYLA
A thick knit circle scarf
Available in 49 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely LOVE this scarf, because of not only how soft it is, but how much warmth this scarf provides while being a fashionable staple piece to your wardrobe. I live in Alaska, so I can definitely vouch for our cold weathers here and for this scarf to be cute and warm — gives it an extra 5 stars from me for being a genuinely good product for meeting its purpose. For future customers that are on the fence about purchasing this, DO IT! It's totally worth it!" — Sol