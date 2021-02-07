Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Reveal Comical Start To Relationship In Super Bowl Ad

If you thought Gwen Stefani had No Doubt about Blake Shelton, think again.

On Super Bowl Sunday, a new T-Mobile ad reveals the “real” reason the pair got together, showing it all had to do with ... what else ... spotty phone coverage.

The ad shows Stefani on a call with “The Voice” co-star Adam Levine, telling him she’s ready to start dating again (presumably after her breakup with Gavin Rossdale). Among her many requests, she says she’s after a cultured guy who may be from another country.

Thanks to bad phone coverage, Levine only heard she was looking for someone uncultured from the country, and that led him to his “The Voice” frenemy Shelton. The pair are set up on a date, and hilarity ensues.

T-Mobile says don’t trust your love life to “just any network,” but considering Shelton and Stefani are now engaged, maybe bad coverage isn’t so bad after all?