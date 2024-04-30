“Bose QuietComfort headphones are amazing. I am surprised and impressed by the effect of noise cancellation. It is like pressing a mute button on the kids. It is definitely worth the investment. The headphones are lightweight and very comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The sound quality is fantastic and the battery life is great, exactly what I need.” — Katrina

“I bought these a few weeks because i started walking every morning! I needed a little motivation so i decided to look up some headphones. I came across these and I am amazed with the sound and quality! They are worth the money! You definitely get what you pay for! I can enjoy my morning walks that much more!” — Bigjes

“I have totally ditched my other headphones. Bose is game changer when it comes to headphones. The noise cancellation works great and it length of battery time is well worth the charging. Sleek design and user friendly app. Very impressed by the headphones.” — Raleigh919

″Unbeatable sound quality. I have always purchased Bose and have never been let down.” — anonymous