Ellen DeGeneres Says She's Dated One Of Brad Pitt's Ex-Girlfriends

Ellen DeGeneres and Brad Pitt have more than just enviable Hollywood careers in common ― they also share a former girlfriend.

DeGeneres made the revelation on Friday’s episode of her show while chatting with Pitt, who can be seen in Quentin Tarantino’s latest thriller, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

At first, Pitt told DeGeneres he remembered meeting her for the first time at “a Melissa Etheridge pool party.” Noting that the gathering took place in the “late ’80s, early ’90s,” he said, “I think you were hitting on my girlfriend.”

“I actually since then have dated another one of your girlfriends,” DeGeneres said. However, she stopped short of identifying their shared paramour on camera.

“We’ll talk about that later,” she quipped.

It’s unlikely there are any hard feelings between the two, of course. Last month, DeGeneres celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with Portia de Rossi.

She celebrated the milestone on Instagram with a beautiful photo from the couple’s 2008 wedding.

Pitt, meanwhile, is legally single again after splitting from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

In addition to his return to the big screen, the actor has been focused on being “a better, healthier person” and “the best dad possible” to the six children he shares with Jolie, according to People.

“These were always his priorities,” a source told the magazine in August. “That his career is going well is a happy bonus that he is thrilled about.”