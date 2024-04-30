Amy Schumer Explains What Went Down With Highly Anticipated Jennifer Lawrence Movie

Amy Schumer has a sad update for anyone still waiting for her highly anticipated movie with Jennifer Lawrence.
The two actors, set to play sisters in the untitled film, first announced their joint project in 2015.
But now, after nearly a decade of waiting, the “I Feel Pretty” actor said she doesn’t think the project “will ever happen” in a new interview with Variety published on Tuesday.
“It was just, like, life kept going,” Schumer said of the film getting shelved for the time being.
“My family was going through a rough time. I don’t want to say any more than that,” she added.
Lawrence also spoke to Variety about the film, telling the outlet, “Now that we’re older, a sister comedy might not resonate as much.”
“But we have every intention of working together,” the Oscar winner added.
Lawrence was the first to announce that the duo was working together in 2015, telling The New York Times that she and Amy “were creatively made for each other.”
“It’s been the most fun experience of my life,” the “Hunger Games” star said at the time, adding that the two had written about 100 pages of the script so far, along with Schumer’s younger sister, Kim, and were nearly done.
“We start the day off on the phone, laughing. And then we send each other pages. And we crack up,” Lawrence said.
The following year, Lawrence told BBC 6 Music that she and Schumer had “an official first draft” ready.
Just eight years after first announcing their collaboration, Lawrence addressed where things stood with the movie during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”
“OK, if you know anything about me and Amy, it’s that we are lazy,” Lawrence told host Andy Cohen. “It’s not that it’s off — it’s on. It’s just going at our pace.”