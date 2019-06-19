Jennifer Lawrence Is Worried Amy Schumer Is Ghosting Her After Having A Baby

Handout via Getty Images BFFs Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence are going through changes since Schumer's baby was born.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard about Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer’s best friendship, as Lawrence has been busy surprising unsuspecting patrons at gay bars with Adele, and Schumer is now with her new baby.

Unlike the long-awaited movie featuring the two, we now have an update about their relationship, thanks to a text message exchange Schumer shared on Instagram Tuesday night.

Schumer, who welcomed her first baby with husband Chris Fischer in May, has throughly documented her difficult pregnancy and how motherhood has changed her life.

But Lawrence has seemingly yet to acclimate to her friend’s new reality, sending a barrage of text messages late one night about ― what else ― but of course a minor plot detail in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“You up? I have questions,” the “Dark Phoenix” star, who apparently has never heard of a Google search, wrote to Schumer without getting a response.

“I can’t remember where I left off. Are you asleep bc of the baby??? Are you asleep before 11?? Is this bc of the baby? Don’t make me resent the baby,” Lawrence continued in her series of messages.

Schumer apparently was asleep, much to the shock of Lawrence, who wrote, “Ur really asleep before 11. I’ll be damned.”

Cut to the next morning, when the “I Feel Pretty” star woke up and answered Lawrence.

“Everybody keeping their cool about me having a baby,” Schumer wrote across the screenshot of their conversation.

Schumer probably isn’t who Lawrence should be asking about the award-winning Hulu drama, as she recently revealed she stopped keeping up with the series after her baby was born.

“Oh ok so I can’t watch handmaids anymore,” Schumer captioned a photo of herself and her newborn son earlier this month, adding the hashtag ”#filledwithregret.”

Schumer and Lawrence, whose friendship has been known since they were spotted vacationing in the Hamptons in 2015, are still planning on starring as sisters in their long-planned film, which they wrote together.

Last year, the Oscar winner revealed that the still untitled project remains very much in the works, but doesn’t yet have a director or a release date.

“Amy, in this movie, she has it very together. It’s her lifelong dream to be a flight attendant. She works at the airport,” Lawrence said previously. “And I’m a mess.”