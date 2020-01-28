Brad Pitt Wears Nametag At Oscars Luncheon And Twitter Howls

Brad Pitt just helped the microscopic fraction of people in Hollywood who don’t know who he is.

He wore a nametag to a luncheon for Oscar nominees at the Loews Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP Cynthia Erivo, left, shakes hands with Brad Pitt at the 92nd Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Loews Hotel on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles.

The sight of the longtime movie star and heartthrob, who’s nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” talking to Best Actress nominee Cynthia Erivo of “Harriet” delighted people on Twitter. (Erivo also is nominated for Best Original Song.)

The nametag makes Pitt’s outfit pop, no?

Everyone should aim to be as humble as Brad Pitt wearing a name tag to an Academy event. — Liz Hannah (@itslizhannah) January 28, 2020

Nobody wears their tags at that thing and its really sweet that he did and I'm gonna wear a Brad Pitt name tag and let's see how that goes. — Jeff Wodeshick (@JWodeshick) January 28, 2020

Brad Pitt's name tag at the Oscars luncheon deserves its own Oscar pic.twitter.com/mIyjmbmGc6 — Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) January 28, 2020

Brad Pitt wearing a name tag at an Oscars lunch is my favorite thing today pic.twitter.com/sokWM4aYPL — Judy Carter (@justjudycarter) January 28, 2020

he is really out here wearing a name tag sir you are mr brad pitt even squirrels know who you are pic.twitter.com/RfMvgaLkDc — faith (@BRADNATICN) January 28, 2020