6-Year-Old Boy Dies Of Heart Attack While Taking Photos With His Baseball Team

A family in Rock Spring, Ga., is mourning the sudden death of their 6-year-old son after he collapsed just before taking a photo with his baseball team.

Brantley Chandler was dropped off by his dad for a routine baseball practice on Thursday during which the team was taking photos. The boys had started lining up to take a group shot when Brantley suddenly collapsed. WTVC reports that the boy was brought to a nearby hospital where he died just hours later.

The boy’s mother, Meghan Bryson, told the local Georgia station that Brantley was born with a rare congenial heart defect called Hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which, according to the CDC, affects normal blood flow through the heart. However, there’s no way that the family could have prepared for this tragedy at such an early age.

“Everything changes,” Bryson told WTVC. “I really don’t know, I’m not really sure what’s gonna be day to day.”

Members of Brantley’s team are also learning to deal with their grief, as multiple of his young Rock Springs Mustangs teammates and their families attended services held for the 6-year-old at Lane Funeral Home in Rossville on Saturday and Sunday.

Rock Spring Athletic Association took to their Facebook page to post about the devastating news and share a sweet sentiment about Brantley.

“He was part of the RSAA family and left this world suddenly last night,” Friday’s post read. “He was a joy to watch play baseball and always had a smile on his face! He will be missed dearly by his friends, teammates, coaches and mostly his family.”

Bryson assures that her son died while doing something that he was passionate about.

“That was what he would do every single day,” she told WTVC. “Between lessons and outside and practices and games.”