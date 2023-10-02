LOADING ERROR LOADING

Louisiana Tech linebacker Brevin Randle stomped on a defenseless player’s head and neck in a game last weekend, leading to an indefinite suspension from the team. (Watch the video below.)

Randle ignited outrage when video of the incident went viral over the weekend. In Tech’s game on Friday against host University of Texas at El Paso, the linebacker slammed his body into UTEP offensive lineman Steven Hubbard, who was already prone on the field and in apparent pain. Randle then raised his cleat and bashed it into the back of Hubbard’s head.

“A bit of a dirty play at the end of it,” the broadcaster said upon seeing Randle’s act.

Ya think?

Surprisingly, the blatant cheap shot was not caught by the referees, who apologized later for the missed call.

“In speaking with Brevin, he acknowledges that his action was wrong and understands the consequence of that action,” Louisiana Tech athletic director Eric Wood said in a statement on Saturday. “Our University, athletic department, and football program believe in culture, class, and competitive excellence and in no way was that displayed in that moment.”

HuffPost reached out to UTEP for an update on Hubbard’s health and perhaps a comment from him.