Brianna Keilar Debunks RNC Chair’s Lie About CNN

McDaniel “is making a claim emptier than Joey and Chandler’s apartment after it was robbed,” Keilar said of this tweet from the GOP leader:

It’s Day 47, and still no Joe Biden press conference.

@CNN, where’s your outrage at never being able to ask Joe Biden a question? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 7, 2021

It’s accurate that President Joe Biden has not yet held a formal press conference, Keilar noted. But CNN was actually “one of the first news outlets to spotlight that Biden has not yet had this solo presser,” she added, airing a montage of CNN personalities reporting on the story.

“So Ronna McDaniel clearly didn’t let facts get in the way of her claim,” Keilar zinged. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s first press conference will take place before the end of the month.

Watch the video here: