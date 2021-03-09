Brianna Keilar Debunks RNC Chair’s Lie About CNN

CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday turned to the hit sitcom “Friends” to fact-check Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.
McDaniel “is making a claim emptier than Joey and Chandler’s apartment after it was robbed,” Keilar said of this tweet from the GOP leader:
It’s accurate that President Joe Biden has not yet held a formal press conference, Keilar noted. But CNN was actually “one of the first news outlets to spotlight that Biden has not yet had this solo presser,” she added, airing a montage of CNN personalities reporting on the story.
“So Ronna McDaniel clearly didn’t let facts get in the way of her claim,” Keilar zinged. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s first press conference will take place before the end of the month.
Watch the video here: