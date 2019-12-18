Brie Larson Marvelously Studies Jimmy Kimmel For Guest Host Gig

Actor Brie Larson said she takes her roles “very seriously.” And that includes filling in for Jimmy Kimmel as host of his late night show.

While Kimmel delivered his impeachment-fueled monologue Tuesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Larson stepped out from the wings dressed in an identical suit to imitate his every gesture as she prepares for guest-hosting on Wednesday.

“I want to stand like you, move like you and I’m even wearing your Spanx right now,” the “Captain Marvel” star said.

That was of no comfort to Kimmel, who became playfully annoyed with her repeated appearances.

“Come back tomorrow!” he finally shouted.

We’ll see if Captain Marvel can obey orders.

Watch the segment above.