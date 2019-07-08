British Government Stands By Ambassador After Leaked Criticism Of Trump

The British government on Monday stood by its ambassador to the U.S., Kim Darroch, after a recent leak revealed diplomatic messages lambasting the Trump administration as “inept” and “incompetent.”
“We have made clear to the U.S. how unfortunate this leak is,” the British government said in a statement, according to The Washington Post. “The selective extracts leaked do not reflect the closeness of, and the esteem in which we hold, the relationship.”
The government also added that it had “underlined the importance of Ambassadors being able to provide honest, unvarnished assessments of the politics in their country.”
The British government noted its ambassador “continues to have the Prime Minister’s full support.”
The unprecedented leak of recent official diplomatic cables, reported by the Mail in London on Sunday, revealed Darroch had described Trump as “inept” and at risk of ending his presidency in “disgrace.”
President Donald Trump took aim at Darroch on Sunday, saying the ambassador had “not served the U.K. well.”
“We’ve had our little ins and outs with a couple of countries, and I would say that the U.K., and the ambassador has not served the U.K. well, I can tell you that,” Trump told reporters when asked about Darroch’s remarks.
Trump on Monday intensified his criticism of the British ambassador, saying in a series of tweets that “we will no longer deal with him.”
“I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S.,” Trump tweeted. “We will no longer deal with him.”