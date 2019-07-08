British Government Stands By Ambassador After Leaked Criticism Of Trump

“We’ve had our little ins and outs with a couple of countries, and I would say that the U.K., and the ambassador has not served the U.K. well, I can tell you that,” Trump told reporters when asked about Darroch’s remarks.

Trump on Monday intensified his criticism of the British ambassador, saying in a series of tweets that “we will no longer deal with him.”

“I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S.,” Trump tweeted. “We will no longer deal with him.”