Brody Jenner Says He’s ‘Excited’ To Parent ‘Differently’ Than Caitlyn Jenner

Brody Jenner is reflecting on his childhood as a new dad.

The “Hills” alum and his pro-surfer fiancée Tia Blanco welcomed their first child, Honey Raye Jenner, on July 29. The couple documented their daughter’s birth on their joint YouTube account Thursday.

In the video, Jenner opened up about becoming a dad, and said he’d like to approach fatherhood “differently” than his parent, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I think that what I’m most excited about is doing things differently than my father did,” Brody said in the video. “Growing up, I didn’t have the greatest relationship” with his parent, using Caitlyn Jenner’s name from before she transitioned in 2015.

Broady also noted that his parent “wasn’t really around for me growing up” and because of that, Brody said he wants to be “exact opposite” of Caitlyn by “being the absolute best father.”

Caitlyn Jenner has six children. Caitlyn had Burt Jenner while married to Chrystie Scott in 1978. Caitlyn then had Brody, Brandon Jenner and Cassandra Marino with Linda Thompson in the 1980s. Caitlyn married Kris Jenner in 1991 and with her had Kendall Jenner in 1995 and Kylie Jenner in 1997.

Caitlyn also acted as an active stepfather to Kris’ children from her previous marriage with Robert Kardashian — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob.

The former Olympian’s older kids have been vocal about how Caitlyn was mostly absent from their lives as children. Brody called Caitlyn out in an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2013, which aired before Cailyn transitioned. During a Kardashian family gathering, Brody noticed the way Caitlyn treated Kendall and Kylie, and said he wasn’t “used to” seeing her being so “attentive” as a parent.

Brody explained in a confessional that his parents “had a very messy divorce,” and he was the youngest — “the one child that didn’t really have the greatest relationship with” Caitlyn.

He added: “I can’t even tell you how many birthdays” his parent missed “and I resent him for that.”

In 2015, Caitlyn admitted to ABC News that she wasn’t there for her older children, and explained that in the 1980s she was depressed and struggling with her identity.

“The big formative years for them, I was really struggling with these issues,” Caitlyn told ABC. “I talked to all the boys about this after the fact, that, yeah, I didn’t do a good job. And I apologized to my kids for that.”