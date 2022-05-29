The Catholic bishop of Brownsville, Texas, has unleashed on those who idolize guns as children are felled by bullets.

“Don’t tell me that guns aren’t the problem, people are. I’m sick of hearing it,” Bishop Daniel Flores tweeted last week amid the debate over gun control after the fatal shooting of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde.

Advertisement

“The darkness first takes our children who then kill our children, using the guns that are easier to obtain than aspirin. We sacralize [make sacred] death’s instruments, and then are surprised that death uses them,” he wrote.

Don’t tell me that guns aren’t the problem, people are. I’m sick of hearing it. The darkness first takes our children who then kill our children, using the guns that are easier to obtain than aspirin. We sacralize death’s instruments and then are surprised that death uses them. — Amigo de Frodo (@bpdflores) May 25, 2022

Flores is particularly upset by the twisted view that somehow gun ownership is a sacred right, regardless of all consequences. (Some Donald Trump fans at his rally in Wyoming Saturday were wearing T-shirts reading: “God, Guns and Trump.”)

“The Church’s expectation [is] that civil society must seek after the common good — and that means protecting the vulnerable,” Flores said in an interview Thursday with the Catholic news publication The Pillar. “There are certain laws that need to be constructed in a way that promote the best possible stewardship of human life, and of a peaceable community,” he added.

Advertisement

Yet anytime there’s an attempt to “control weapons that can cause grave damage [it’s] countered with a description that [gun ownership] is basically an individual’s sacred right — that no matter what the cost, it must be preserved,” Flores complained.

It “becomes an untouchable aspect in the discourse — that the common concern for the good of the vulnerable is not in any way sufficient to limit the individual right to determine whether or not I want to own this kind of a gun, or that kind of gun — or a hand grenade, for that matter,” said Flores.

“When you sacralize it, you make it basically closed for discussion, because we practically treat it as if it were sacred,” he said. But the fact is that some weapons “pose a grave threat to the good of the whole,” he added.

The state has a “moral responsibility” to exercise a “vigilant and reasonable stewardship and control over the access to weapons ... which could potentially cause great damage to the good of the whole,” Flores warned.