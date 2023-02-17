Scout Willis Says She's 'In Awe' Of Loving Response To Bruce Willis' New Diagnosis

Scout Willis said she was “a bit overwhelmed” by reaction to her father Bruce Willis’ new medical diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

“Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa,” Scout said in a photo posted on her Instagram story Thursday after her family released a statement announcing the “Die Hard” actor’s diagnosis.

The actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and Willis’ daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, later spoke about the condition.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone,” the family said in a statement posted on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website. “For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know.”

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' Book Party on Sep. 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” the family statement continued. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Willis’ family announced last year that “The Sixth Sense” actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that typically occurs after a head injury or stroke, and said he would be retiring from acting.

The family explained that they publicly revealed the dementia diagnosis because the actor “always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately.”