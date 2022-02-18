Finnish skier Jon Sallinen took a camera operator with him when he wiped out at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Dramatic images show Sallinen landing directly on a man filming his trick during the men’s freeski halfpipe on Thursday.
“I maybe got a little cushion from the camera guy,” the 21-year-old Olympian said after the hairy crash. “I hope the cameraman is all good because I landed directly on him.”
The operator was reportedly uninjured. Sallinen mistakenly thought he may have broken his collarbone, but went on to compete in the second run, finishing last.
Watch the video here: