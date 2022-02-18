Finnish skier Jon Sallinen took a camera operator with him when he wiped out at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Dramatic images show Sallinen landing directly on a man filming his trick during the men’s freeski halfpipe on Thursday.

Jon Sallinen collided with a camera operator during the freeski halfpipe. Ian MacNicol via Getty Images

“I maybe got a little cushion from the camera guy,” the 21-year-old Olympian said after the hairy crash. “I hope the cameraman is all good because I landed directly on him.”

The operator was reportedly uninjured. Sallinen mistakenly thought he may have broken his collarbone, but went on to compete in the second run, finishing last.