'Captain Marvel' Is The First Female Superhero Film To Pass The $1 Billion Mark

“Captain Marvel” has been in theaters for less than a month and it has already grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

The Marvel movie starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, became the first female superhero film to break the coveted $1 billion mark, earning $1,002,651,774 worldwide, according to IMDb. The box-office hit earned $358 million domestically and $645 million internationally as of April 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On opening weekend alone, “Captain Marvel” grossed $153,433,423.

Only 37 other films have earned $1 billion or more including “The Dark Knight,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” and “Frozen.” “Captain Marvel” joins fellow Marvel movies “Black Panther,” “The Avengers” and “Iron Man 3” in the $1 billion earning bracket.