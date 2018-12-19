Cardi B Says EXPLICITLY What She Misses About Sex After Split From Offset

Cardi B was drinking coffee, but her mind was on another pick-me-up.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper sipped her brew while spilling graphic details on Instagram Live about what she misses about sex ― more specifically, the penis.

Advertisement

That she waxed nostalgic so soon after her separation from husband Offset led some outlets to assume she was talking about the Migos member, though she didn’t mention anyone by name in this clip. (She also said she didn’t want to “relapse.”)

Anyway, it’s all here for you to figure out. Start at 2:42 below ― and make sure you’re listening with headphones if you’re in the office.

This seems to be a big week in phallus appreciation. “Wrecking Ball” singer Miley Cyrus and “Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart both declared themselves satisfied with their partners’ “good dick game.”

Good to know, all.