Cassidy Hutchinson Recalls Heartbreaking Exchange With Her Trump-Devoted Dad

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson recalled this week the moment her own Donald Trump-supporting father rejected her plea to help hire a lawyer unaffiliated with Trump after she was subpoenaed to appear before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell played an extract of the audio version of Hutchinson’s new book “Enough” to her on Tuesday’s episode of “The Last Word.”

In the clip, Hutchinson remembered her father throwing the congressional subpoena in the trash, telling her she didn’t have to comply and claiming the investigation was just a “witch-hunt” against Trump.

Hutchinson’s father, per the clip, then said he “prayed I was not there to ask for money to pay for a corrupt lawyer” and said he “had raised me better than to turn my back on the people who cared about me, people like himself and Donald.”

“‘You didn’t raise me at all’ was all I thought of to say,’” the audio ended with Hutchinson saying.

Hutchinson, who served as an aide to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, said writing the scene was “difficult,” but she felt it was “important to help explain how I got to where I was, when I had a Trump-affiliated counsel, or Trump-affiliated lawyer, and then when I ultimately made the split and found a new attorney, new counsel.”