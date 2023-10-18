These 10 Handy Furniture Pieces Also Have Charging Capabilities

Amazon An end table, tall nightstand and corner table with charging capabilities.

The perfect piece of furniture can change everything, making your space more cohesive, functional and stylish. It should offer you space to spread out, the ability to easily organize and store your wares, or display your most treasured items.

For me, my charging nightstand has done all that and more. I’ve long held off on furniture with added outlets, reasoning that it was an unnecessary extra feature. After all, I have outlets in my walls. Why would I need anything other than that?

My feelings changed rapidly after actually trying out my charging side table. Bottom line: There’s something to be said for efficiency and ease. Instead of lamenting my too-short charger cords that don’t allow me to sit on my bed or couch while charging my phone or computer, I suddenly had cables readily available whenever I needed them.

I no longer have to begrudgingly get up to plug in my dying computer or phone when I’m focused on a task (or deep in an Instagram doom scroll), or deal with a charging block that keeps getting knocked off my table or unplugged from the wall from mere daily activities. Honestly, I can’t imagine going back, and I’m already searching for my next charging furniture piece — so consider this article my personal research.

Notably, these pieces are the same prices or even cheaper than regular furniture, except they actually do you a service instead of simply sitting there. I’m convinced that furniture with built-in outlets is something you don’t realize you’re missing until you finally have it. Read on for Amazon furniture that can also charge your devices, including picks for your kitchen, living room, foyer, bedroom, home office and more.

