These 10 Handy Furniture Pieces Also Have Charging Capabilities

The perfect piece of furniture can change everything, making your space more cohesive, functional and stylish. It should offer you space to spread out, the ability to easily organize and store your wares, or display your most treasured items.
For me, my charging nightstand has done all that and more. I’ve long held off on furniture with added outlets, reasoning that it was an unnecessary extra feature. After all, I have outlets in my walls. Why would I need anything other than that?
My feelings changed rapidly after actually trying out my charging side table. Bottom line: There’s something to be said for efficiency and ease. Instead of lamenting my too-short charger cords that don’t allow me to sit on my bed or couch while charging my phone or computer, I suddenly had cables readily available whenever I needed them.
I no longer have to begrudgingly get up to plug in my dying computer or phone when I’m focused on a task (or deep in an Instagram doom scroll), or deal with a charging block that keeps getting knocked off my table or unplugged from the wall from mere daily activities. Honestly, I can’t imagine going back, and I’m already searching for my next charging furniture piece — so consider this article my personal research.
Notably, these pieces are the same prices or even cheaper than regular furniture, except they actually do you a service instead of simply sitting there. I’m convinced that furniture with built-in outlets is something you don’t realize you’re missing until you finally have it. Read on for Amazon furniture that can also charge your devices, including picks for your kitchen, living room, foyer, bedroom, home office and more.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A side table with charging outlets
I use this end table as a nightstand, and it has truly changed the game for me. It has four outlets inside its top drawer, so I always have easy access to chargers for my devices while keeping the eyesore of messy cords out of sight (and giving me space to tuck away unsightly necessities like medicine and retainers, while still keeping them close). I keep my chargers for my phone, computer, Kindle and Renpho eye massager permanently plugged in so they're ready for use whenever I need them.
I love the table's grooved sides that ensure my cables don't get pinched, and the fabric organizer is an unexpectedly nice touch for me to keep books and my TV remote. This table is available in four colors and sold individually or in a set of two
.
A minimal three-tier side table
This end table is a sleeker option, with three charging outlets at its top that are perfect for plugging in a lamp alongside your phone and other devices. Its three minimal shelves offer storage for books, plants, stuffed animals, snacks and more by your bed, couch or desk. You'll get all the efficacy and function without any unnecessary frills — and best of all, its minimalist style makes it extra budget-friendly. (For a more narrow side table option, we love this sleek yet stylish pick
, too.) It's also available in a set of two.
A nightstand with drawer storage
This compact bedside table includes four charging outlets on its top shelve and two large fabric drawers that you can use for clothing, toys and medicine. Its two open shelves offer space for storing your current reads, photographs, plants and snacks. It comes in five different colors so you can choose the style that best complements the furniture you already have.
A tall nightstand with extra shelving
If you want furniture with charging capabilities and extra storage space (same), this may be the piece to get. With four outlets on its side, four open shelves and two more shelves tucked inside a closed cabinet, it has tons of storage and organization space for you to display your most treasured possessions while keeping oft-used items right by your side.
The shelves are even adjustable, so you can fix their height to perfectly fit your needs. Reviewers say
it's "legitimately worth every dollar" and a "no-brainer." It comes in two different colors.
A console table
This modern console table is a great option for your foyer, living room or kitchen for some extra organization and easy charging access on its side. It sports two roomy drawers you can use for storing pens, paper, tools and any other household needs while displaying photos, plants and books on its shelves. It's available in multiple colors, including more rustic options, and in a larger size with three top drawers
.
A file cabinet with a charging station
This filing cabinet may be the missing final touch for your work-from-home space. It's the perfect spot to keep a printer, since you can keep one easily plugged into one of the four outlets on the cabinet's top. You can safeguard your laptop or work phone there when you're off the clock, too, and the shelf sports a raised lip so you don't have to worry about anything accidentally falling.
Its large bottom drawer has a handy locking mechanism so your paperwork and important documents will be extra secure (you can even use it as a drawer for hanging files thanks to its included filing racks). Its other storage — including two open shelves and a spacious closed drawer — provide ample space for books, office supplies and printer paper. Plus, it has wheels, so you can easily move it around, even when it's full of stuff. It's available in white or black.
A dresser and TV stand with ample storage
You can use this versatile piece as a dresser or a TV stand or both — and never have to trip over your TV's cable again. Its eight drawers will easily fit an entire wardrobe's worth of clothing, plus give you space to store extra linens. Some reviewers even use the extra outlets for their gaming systems
. Frankly, I wish I had bought this instead of the TV stand I have now; its space optimization and charging functions are truly too good to pass up. It's available in six colors.
A kitchen island
Don't have a kitchen island yet? No problem — this will do the trick and then some. With four charging outlets, a built-in three-tier spice rack, adjustable interior shelves and a drop-down bar you can expand for even more space, it'll give you all the storage and work space you need. You can pop a microwave or coffee maker on top thanks to its built-in outlets, and still have room to charge your family's phones. Reviewers say it's just what they needed
.
A corner cabinet with eight cubbies
I'm kind of obsessed with this handy corner cabinet that sports a whopping five outlets and is designed to fit perfectly into underutilized corner spaces. Its eight shelves provide tons of space to organize crafts supplies, books, plants, stuffed animals and tchotchkes, and it'll blend perfectly into a bedroom, living room, office or foyer. It's available in four colors.
A classic nightstand
I had to include this chic nightstand with a roomy closed cabinet and two tiers of open storage space. It's classically stylish — and downright cute — while providing four outlets to keep all your devices charged and your lamp juiced. It's available in three colors.