Charlamagne Slams 'Clown' Kanye West Over 'Dangerous' Behavior

Charlamagne Tha God on Friday blasted Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, for his recent antisemitic remarks, saying that the rapper is “moving like a person who doesn’t feel like he’s gonna be here much longer.”

The radio host made the comments on his show “The Breakfast Club” after Ye gave an Adolf Hitler-praising spiel Thursday in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Ye had followed up his conversation with Jones by tweeting out a picture of a swastika inside the Star of David. His Twitter account was later suspended.

“It’s sad that folks are just watching this like it’s normal,” Charlamagne said of Ye’s behavior.

“That man needs to be committed to an institution. ... We are watching a manic episode in real time, and it’s getting progressively worse,” the radio host said. “It’s not going to end well.”

Charlamagne later weighed in on an audio clip in which Ye seems to sing portions of the Stephen Sondheim song “Send In The Clowns” in response to critics calling him an antisemite.

“He’s definitely a clown. And I know that y’all think this is just about antisemitism, but what Kanye is doing right now is more than dangerous,” Charlamagne said.

