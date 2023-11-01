‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Charlamagne Tha God Burns Ron DeSantis In Most Magical Way

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“Daily Show” guest host Charlamagne Tha God taunted “someone who’s never gonna be president” on Tuesday night: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“You know your campaign is going terribly wrong when people only wanna talk about your shoes,” Charlamagne said after showing a viral video of DeSantis awkwardly denying that he had lifts in his boots to appear taller.

Charlamagne said DeSantis’ apparent insecurity about his height does explain one thing.

“Now I know why DeSantis is in that huge fight with Disney. It’s not because of wokeness,” he said. “It’s because you gotta be this tall to ride the magic teacups.”

Charlamagne then brought in “Daily Show” correspondents Ronny Chieng and Troy Iwata for a deeper discussion of DeSantis’ height.