17 Sweet Travel Destinations For Chocolate Lovers

People choose travel destinations for a variety of reasons ― weather, financial incentives, special events, convenience, nostalgia, etc. But sometimes the draw is something ... sweeter.

Chocolate tourism is a very real industry as travelers seek out famous chocolatiers, cocoa farms, museums and more to learn about the history and production of this delicious treat (and taste a million or so samples). Fortunately, there are many places where you can taste the magic around the world.