Here's What Chris Evans Has To Say About That NSFW Camera Roll Leak

Now that Chris Evans has your attention, he wants to remind you to vote.

The “Avengers” star set off a social media frenzy over the weekend when he reportedly posted an Instagram video featuring a game of Heads Up that inadvertently revealed the contents of his camera roll. It was quickly removed but not before some of his 5.7 million followers caught a glimpse of a penis pic and a raunchy meme.

On Monday, Evans enlisted the help of the face palm emoji as he embraced his mishap for a noble cause:

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️....



VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

He certainly did get attention from fans and friends alike. While many fans offered support and urged others to respect the actor’s privacy, his “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo had some cheeky words of comfort:

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

And his brother Scott Evans poked fun:

Was off social media for the day yesterday.



So.



What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

His Monday evening post earned him a pat on the back from his “Knives Out” director Rian Johnson, on-screen mom Jamie Lee Curtis, fans and other Twitter personalities.

My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2020

I’m sure every mathematically possible pun is already in the mentions so I’ll just say LISTEN TO THIS MAN.

(And pull that lever)

(Oh man) https://t.co/fOQ66A5ZLU — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 15, 2020

chris evans

🍆

く|)へ

〉 bloomberg spending

￣￣┗┓ $100m in florida

┗┓ ヾ👨🏻‍🦳ｼ

┗┓ ヘ/

┗┓ノ

┗┓ https://t.co/cXS18bi4bb — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 15, 2020

You did it for your country 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/F7O2RvjxV9 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 15, 2020

