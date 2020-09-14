Mark Ruffalo Comes To The Rescue After Chris Evans' NSFW Leak

Even in the worst of times, the Avengers assemble.

While trying to post an Instagram video over the weekend, actor Chris Evans reportedly accidentally included an image of his camera roll. And on that camera roll, apparently, was a NSFW meme and a penis pic.

Though the video was quickly deleted, the images had Evans trending on Twitter for much of the weekend. But if you thought it was all about poking fun at the Captain America actor, that’d be a phallus-y.

Evans hasn’t responded to the photo faux pas. Still, fans ― as well as a fellow Avenger ― are coming to the rescue.

Mark Ruffalo, an outspoken political activist and strong believer in pants — being The Hulk and all — offered Evans a silver lining while also taking a dig at President Donald Trump.

“Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” Ruffalo wrote.

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

In addition, fans reportedly flooded the term “Chris Evans” on Twitter with wholesome photos and implored people to respect the actor’s privacy. The response was so positive that many, including actor Kat Dennings, called for the same treatment for women who may find themselves in similarly embarrassing situations.

Actor Scott Evans, Chris’ brother, seemingly responded to the photo as well ... by not responding to it at all:

Was off social media for the day yesterday.



So.



What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

Don’t worry about it, Scott — just the internet protecting Captain America’s Infinity Stones.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!