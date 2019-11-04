Chrissy Teigen Finds Herself In Story About McDonald’s CEO, Hilariously Responds

On Sunday, Teigen spotted the British outlet’s coverage of Easterbrook’s ouster for what the fast food chain called a “consensual” affair. Bizarrely, the Daily Mail’s article included a photo of the departing CEO alongside Teigen, suggesting to some that Easterbrook had been booted for a romance with the model and author.

“Whoa whoa whoa why am I in this headline photo lmao,” asked Teigen on Twitter.

Whoa whoa whoa why am I in this headline photo lmao pic.twitter.com/c7yJoUHM1U — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2019

Teigen, married to the singer John Legend and very much not an employee at McDonald’s, took her feelings to Instagram as well.

Sharing the screenshot of the Daily Mail article on her profile, Teigen wrote that she’d be holding a “press conference at 9am.”

Many of Teigen’s friends remarked on the post, with hairstylist Jen Atkin quipping that Teigen “looks the type.”

One person wrote that Teigen looked “so happy” in the photo, which she answered: “we are thank u!!!!”

The Daily Mail’s followup article on Monday also featured the photo of Easterbrook and Teigen. But the main image was a picture of Easterbrook and British singer Alesha Dixon.

The Daily Mail didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s request for comment.