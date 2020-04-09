Chynna Rogers, Model Turned Rapper, Dies At Age 25

Chynna Rogers, a model-turned-rapper, died on Wednesday in her hometown of Philadelphia, outlets reported. She was 25.

Her manager John Miller confirmed her death in a statement, adding that her family said: “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed,” The Wrap noted.

Miller did not give the cause of death.

The New York City-based Rogers, known professionally by just her first name, recorded viral hits such as “Selfie” and “Glen Coco,” The New York Times reported.

In December she released an EP titled “in case i die first” and embarked on a European tour of the same name.

“Each song juggles self-doubt caused by the ex-lovers and friends that fuel her distress and the reassurance that emerges once she finally decides to kill her bad behaviors before they kill her,” music outlet Pitchfork wrote.

Rogers signed with Ford Models at age 14 after being discovered at an amusement park, the Times reported. She appeared in catalogs and walked a runway show for DKNY, which included her in a campaign.

She later met A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams, who encouraged her musical aspirations, Billboard reported.

Rogers publicly discussed her struggles with drug abuse. She announced in 2018 that she had been opiate-free for three years, telling Vibe:

“I didn’t want to be a statistic. I didn’t want to go out that way and people be like, ‘I told you so,’ or glamorize it [drugs], because I don’t feel like that.”

Her management team at True Panther mourned her death, writing, “Heartbroken.”

Rogers is survived by her father, two brothers and a sister