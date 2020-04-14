Ciara And Russell Wilson Have A Blast Doing Gender Reveal With Cannons

Russell Wilson and Ciara had a blast announcing the sex of their third child on Tuesday.

The celebrity couple used cannons to shoot colored powder ― pink for a girl, blue for a boy ― into the air.

They filmed the reveal for social media with the help of Future Jr., Ciara’s 5-year-old son with rapper Future, and 2-year-old Sierra, her first child with Wilson.

According the powder, the couple is expecting a boy.

Ciara first announced she was pregnant in January by posting an Instagram photo of herself in a bikini. However, she hasn’t announced the baby’s due date.