ENTERTAINMENT

Ciara And Russell Wilson Have A Blast Doing Gender Reveal With Cannons

The celebrity couple looked for pink or blue powder to learn whether they're having a girl or a boy.

Russell Wilson and Ciara had a blast announcing the sex of their third child on Tuesday.

The celebrity couple used cannons to shoot colored powder ― pink for a girl, blue for a boy ― into the air. 

They filmed the reveal for social media with the help of Future Jr., Ciara’s 5-year-old son with rapper Future, and 2-year-old Sierra, her first child with Wilson.

According the powder, the couple is expecting a boy. 

Ciara first announced she was pregnant in January by posting an Instagram photo of herself in a bikini. However, she hasn’t announced the baby’s due date.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Baseball-Themed Gender Reveal
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Ciara Parenting Russell Wilson
CONVERSATIONS