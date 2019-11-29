The Best Photos From The Climate Strikes Taking Over Black Friday Around The World

Striking school students once again took to the streets of cities around the world on Friday to demand immediate action on the climate crisis.
Young activists and their supporters ― inspired by Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement, in which students skip class on Fridays for climate action ― came together for the global day of protest ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference that starts in Madrid, Spain, on Monday. Thunberg, who is currently sailing across the Atlantic to attend the summit, sent her support on Twitter:
Protesters rallied from London, England, to New Delhi, India, and Sydney, Australia ― with many carrying cleverlyworded placards to make their point, with some making reference to Black Friday.
Check out photos from the strike below:
