The Best Photos From The Climate Strikes Taking Over Black Friday Around The World

Striking school students once again took to the streets of cities around the world on Friday to demand immediate action on the climate crisis.

Young activists and their supporters ― inspired by Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement, in which students skip class on Fridays for climate action ― came together for the global day of protest ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference that starts in Madrid, Spain, on Monday. Thunberg, who is currently sailing across the Atlantic to attend the summit, sent her support on Twitter:

In September 7,5 million people around the world took to the streets. Tomorrow we’re doing it again. Everyone’s needed. Everyone’s welcome. Join us! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #schoolstrike4climate — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 28, 2019

Protesters rallied from London, England, to New Delhi, India, and Sydney, Australia ― with many carrying cleverlyworded placards to make their point, with some making reference to Black Friday.

Check out photos from the strike below:

JANEK SKARZYNSKI via Getty Images Warsaw, Poland.

picture alliance via Getty Images Cologne, Germany.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK via Getty Images Budapest, Hungary.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Rome, Italy

ASSOCIATED PRESS Istanbul, Turkey.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Johannesburg, South Africa.

Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images Cambridge, England.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK via Getty Images Budapest, Hungary.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK via Getty Images Budapest, Hungary.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Rome, Italy

picture alliance via Getty Images Berlin, Germany.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Krakow, Poland.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Krakow, Poland.

picture alliance via Getty Images Berlin, Germany

NurPhoto via Getty Images Krakow, Poland.

picture alliance via Getty Images Halle, Germany.

picture alliance via Getty Images Hamburg, Germany

NurPhoto via Getty Images Krakow, Poland.

JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images Berlin, Germany.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK via Getty Images Budapest, Hungary.

Peter Summers via Getty Images London, England

MONEY SHARMA via Getty Images New Delhi, India.

MONEY SHARMA via Getty Images New Delhi, India.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Berlin, Germany.

picture alliance via Getty Images Stuttgart, Germany.

picture alliance via Getty Images Halle, Germany.

INA FASSBENDER via Getty Images Essen, Germany.

INA FASSBENDER via Getty Images Essen, Germany.

Peter Summers via Getty Images London, England

picture alliance via Getty Images Dusseldorf, Germany.

ANDREAS SOLARO via Getty Images Rome, Italy.

ANDREAS SOLARO via Getty Images Rome, Italy.

ANDREAS SOLARO via Getty Images Rome, Italy.

ANDREAS SOLARO via Getty Images Rome, Italy.

ANDREAS SOLARO via Getty Images Rome, Italy.

picture alliance via Getty Images Dresden, Germany.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Rome, Italy

SOPA Images via Getty Images Krakow, Poland.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Rome, Italy

Chalinee Thirasupa / Reuters Bangkok, Thailand

Horacio Villalobos via Getty Images Lisbon, Portugal.

Horacio Villalobos via Getty Images Lisbon, Portugal.

Peter Summers via Getty Images London, England.

Horacio Villalobos via Getty Images Lisbon, Portugal.

Horacio Villalobos via Getty Images Lisbon, Portugal.

Horacio Villalobos via Getty Images Lisbon, Portugal.

Simona Granati - Corbis via Getty Images Rome, Italy

Simona Granati - Corbis via Getty Images Rome, Italy

Simona Granati - Corbis via Getty Images Rome, Italy

picture alliance via Getty Images Hamburg, Germany

picture alliance via Getty Images Dusseldorf, Germany

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Berlin, Germany

picture alliance via Getty Images Dresden, Germany

picture alliance via Getty Images Stuttgart, Germany

picture alliance via Getty Images Hanover, Germany

PHILIP DAVALI via Getty Images Copenhagen, Denmark

ATTILA KISBENEDEK via Getty Images Budapest, Hungary

Antonio Masiello via Getty Images Rome, Italy

picture alliance via Getty Images Berlin, Germany

Peter Summers via Getty Images London, England

Corinna Kern / Reuters Tel Aviv, Israel

Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters New Delhi, India

Corinna Kern / Reuters Tel Aviv, Israel

Corinna Kern / Reuters Tel Aviv, Israel

Corinna Kern / Reuters Tel Aviv, Israel

Chalinee Thirasupa / Reuters Bangkok, Thailand

Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters Cologne, Germany

Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters Athens, Greece

Fabian Bimmer / Reuters Hamburg, Germany

Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters Berlin, Germany