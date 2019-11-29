WORLD NEWS

The Best Photos From The Climate Strikes Taking Over Black Friday Around The World

The global day of protest comes ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference that starts in Madrid, Spain, next week.

Striking school students once again took to the streets of cities around the world on Friday to demand immediate action on the climate crisis.

Young activists and their supporters ― inspired by Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement, in which students skip class on Fridays for climate action ― came together for the global day of protest ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference that starts in Madrid, Spain, on Monday. Thunberg, who is currently sailing across the Atlantic to attend the summit, sent her support on Twitter:

Protesters rallied from London, England, to New Delhi, India, and Sydney, Australia ― with many carrying cleverlyworded placards to make their point, with some making reference to Black Friday.

Check out photos from the strike below:

Warsaw, Poland.
Cologne, Germany.
Budapest, Hungary.
Rome, Italy
Istanbul, Turkey.
Johannesburg, South Africa.
Cambridge, England.
Budapest, Hungary.
Budapest, Hungary.
Rome, Italy
Berlin, Germany.
Krakow, Poland.
Krakow, Poland.
Berlin, Germany
Krakow, Poland.
Halle, Germany.
Hamburg, Germany
Krakow, Poland.
Berlin, Germany.
Budapest, Hungary.
London, England
New Delhi, India.
New Delhi, India.
Berlin, Germany.
Stuttgart, Germany.
Halle, Germany.
Essen, Germany.
Essen, Germany.
London, England
Dusseldorf, Germany.
Rome, Italy.
Rome, Italy.
Rome, Italy.
Rome, Italy.
Rome, Italy.
Dresden, Germany.
Rome, Italy
Krakow, Poland.
Rome, Italy
Bangkok, Thailand
Lisbon, Portugal.
Lisbon, Portugal.
London, England.
Lisbon, Portugal.
Lisbon, Portugal.
Lisbon, Portugal.
Rome, Italy
Rome, Italy
Rome, Italy
Hamburg, Germany
Dusseldorf, Germany
Berlin, Germany
Dresden, Germany
Stuttgart, Germany
Hanover, Germany
Copenhagen, Denmark
Budapest, Hungary
Rome, Italy
Berlin, Germany
London, England
Tel Aviv, Israel
New Delhi, India
Tel Aviv, Israel
Tel Aviv, Israel
Tel Aviv, Israel
Bangkok, Thailand
Cologne, Germany
Athens, Greece
Hamburg, Germany
Berlin, Germany
