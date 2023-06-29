ShoppingTikTokorganizational hackscloset

TikTok-Famous Clothing Storage Hacks You Can Get On Amazon

If your closet and drawers are overflowing, these hacks will help you de-clutter.
These days, there’s a TikTok hack for everything. Whether you’re peeling a banana or organizing your closet, the vertical video app is full of tricks you can learn in under a minute. If you’re on a mission to tackle your clothing clutter, it’s no surprise that TikTok is full of handy products to help.

To help make getting dressed a little bit easier and to keep your clothing and accessories organized, we rounded up our favorite closet organizing items that went viral on TikTok. There are creative storage options used in totally out-of-the-box ways, elevated takes on organizing classics and handy tools that will make you wonder how you didn’t think of them first.

For each item listed, we’ve linked to a video of it in use so you can see how these tools can transform your own closet.

1
Amazon
A standing closet with multiple sections that's only $150
Listen, there are no shortage of TikTok videos boasting gorgeous closet transformations with custom-built shelves and vanities. Of course, if you live in an older building or a studio apartment, you may not even have a closet. Or if you're a renter, busy person on a budget or just not interesting in pulling out the power drill, this chic black metal standing closet is another TikTok fav. It's renter-friendly, super eye-catching and costs $150.
$149.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A shirt stacker that lets you grab your favorite tee without disrupting the whole drawer
We've all heard about various folding techniques that allow you to see every shirt as you open a drawer. Yet, if you're a folding traditionalist, or just can't commit to that level of laundry organization, this shirt separator is a gift from the gods. It allows you to fan through your folded shirts and grab the one you need without throwing everything around.
$20.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Inner drawer dividers to bring order to your undies and socks
The TikTok hashtag #drawerdividers currently has 7.9M views. Suffice it to say, people love them. These adjustable white dividers seem to be a fan favorite, fitting many sizes of shelves and allowing you to hyper-organize within each drawer.
$36.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Ruby space triangles to streamline your hanging clothes
These "space triangles" slip onto the neck of a clothes hanger, allowing you to double or even triple-stack hanging items and make more space in your closet. They are ideal for small closets or people who can't commit to intense military-grade folding each week.
$14.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Clear stands or dividers to show off your bags
If you're partial to nice handbags, you may wonder how to properly store them so they're organized while still protected. A budget-friendly TikTok hack? Use clear book display selves or "purse stands" to keep them propped up and visible. If you don't have a ton of space, you can also use these clear shelf dividers to keep your purses in line. Other TikTok users love these clear shelf dividers that attach to shelves for clothes or shoes as well.
Display stands: $16.99+ at AmazonShelf dividers: $27.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Clear reusable bags for two-piece swimsuits
Two-piece swimsuits can create their own level of closet chaos. Do they go with your undies? With your workout clothes? And how can you ensure both pieces stay together? Meet these clear reusable clothing bags, the same ones that you may use for packing or moving. Keep your bikinis in them so they're organized and easy to grab for beach days or vacations.
$23.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Clear acrylic nail polish shelves for sunglasses or other small accessories
Another TikTok closet classic? Using clear nail polish shelves to organize sunglasses. These are also great for displaying perfume, skin care products or other little trinkets and accessories.
$15.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Fabric-lined trays for jewelry
To give your closet an elevated feel, consider putting your jewels and gems into felt-lined jewelry trays. You can have these in a drawer or display them on top of a table or dresser, so you can always see your bling.
$19.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Shoe stackers to save even more space
If you don't have room for a shoe rack or are tired of seeing mismatched shoes strewn about, these TikTok-famous shoe stackers should be your next Amazon purchase. They let you put shoes on top of each other, without a dirty sole touching its mate, and free up space in your closet.
$41.99+ at Amazon
