'Weekend Update' Anchor Colin Jost Clears Out George Santos' Wardrobe Of Fibs

“Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost didn’t waste time as he mocked Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) for lying about “nearly every aspect of his life” and joked about his fashion choices on Saturday.

Jost revealed his “favorite” lie from George Santos: his claim that he was a top volleyball player at Baruch College.

“Now that is a fine thing to be but an insane thing to pretend to be,” Jost quipped.

″Like that’s his fantasy? It’s like asking a kid what do they want to be when they grow up and they’re like ‘I don’t know’ and it’s like ‘assistant manager at Kohl’s.’”

Jost flashed a picture of Santos walking two dogs and quipped that the pups were two “professional references” for the embattled Republican.

He later ripped Santos over a claim that the lawmaker was “well dressed” and therefore able to get away with lies.

“This guy is well dressed? He looks like he’s trying to steal clothes by putting them on over what he wore into the store,” Jost said.