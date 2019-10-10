Colin Kaepernick Still Trying To Play In NFL Despite 'Little To No Response'

Colin Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since 2016, but he says it’s still his dream.

Reps for the former quarterback say he has been “working out five days a week, for three years, in preparation to play again.” This, despite receiving what his agents say is “little to no response” from all 32 teams.

In 2016, when he played on the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. Critics like President Donald Trump accused him of disrespecting the American flag and the military.

Kaepernick has remained unsigned since he became a free agent in early 2017.

On Thursday, Kaepernick’s agents, Jeff Nalley and Jasmine Windham, attempted to make the case that the NFL is blackballing their client by releasing a fact sheet headlined “Facts to Address the False Narratives Regarding Colin Kaepernick,” which appears in the tweet below.

Kaepernick had accused the NFL and its teams of colluding against hiring him, and settled with the league for an undisclosed amount in February.

Kaepernick turns 32 on Nov. 3, which makes him on the older side of pro football players. But the agents’ fact sheet argues that he still “has the same skill set as many of the young mobile quarterbacks flourishing in the NFL right now.”

The agents also said that it is “difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he’s accomplished.”