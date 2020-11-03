Colorado Rejects Ballot Initiative Seeking To Ban Abortion Later In Pregnancy

Anti-abortion activists have repeatedly tried to change Colorado’s abortion measures. This was the fourth anti-abortion ballot initiative to not pass on the Colorado state ballot in the last few years. The state saw personhood measures on past ballots including in 2008, 2010 and 2014. All three were defeated with a two-to-one margin.

Abortion later in pregnancy (or what anti-choice advocates refer to as “late-term abortion”) is rare. Only 1.3% of abortions in 2015 were done at 21 weeks or later, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And most women seeking abortions later in pregnancy do so because of health reasons like the mother’s life is at risk or the child will be born with a genetic abnormality that makes life outside the womb nearly impossible.

“There is nothing reasonable about restricting access to essential medical care, and for the people who need to access abortion later in pregnancy it is essential medical care,” Clarke told HuffPost last week. “No one is waking up later in their pregnancy and saying, ‘You know what, I just don’t want this baby right now.’”