ShoppingParenting Home Decortarget

Target’s Affordable Kids Home Decor Is Cool Enough For Adults

“Sometimes the kids’ section has the best stuff,” wrote a reviewer of Target’s hidden-gem home decor brand.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

Flower wall shelf from Pillowfort
Amazon
Flower wall shelf from Pillowfort

The kids’ section might not be your first stop when shopping for home decor — but you shouldn’t sleep on the childlike gems ahead just because they’re considered youthful.

Entertain your inner child with whimsical picks, tasseled bits, bright colors and fun prints from Target’s sleeper-hit kids line Pillowfort.

Sure, they’ll be cute in the kid’s room, but these pieces will fit right in with grown-up decor while adding just a touch of cheeky charm. Who says kids get to have all the fun? Thank to these whimsical pieces, we can all be forever young.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Flower wall shelf
A sunny mustard yellow flower rendered in FSC certified wood will instantly cheer up any space. Add a touch of personality to an office nook, entryway or bedside with this decorative shelf.
$25 at Target
2
Target
Wire storage table
This smart storage table functions as both a side table and a storage basket – it could even double as a footstool in a pinch. A cylindrical white wire frame gives this side table a sleek vintage feel.
$40 at Target
3
Target
Vintage floral shower curtain
Cheerful vintage flowers rendered in understated tones of blush, cornflower blue, ochre and white makes a perfect juxtaposition on this shower curtain that’s somehow both whimsical and chic. Made in an easy-to-care-for fabric that’s both machine washable and OEKO-TEX certified, this curtain is a smart buy.
$18 at Target
4
Target
Woven dot hamper
This woven hamper with an artful woven dot pattern makes getting organized a little more fun. A lid, handles and a sturdy plastic liner make this piece practical for everyday use too.
$45 at Target
5
Target
Blackout tassel curtains
Craving a nap on a sunny afternoon or hoping to sleep in this weekend? Blackout curtains will make snoozing a breeze. These fringe finished curtains are a cheerful take on an often drab basic. Not only do these curtains boast style, but their light blocking backing filters UV light and helps in noise reduction. Reviewer Sam wrote that the curtains are “so cute,” adding that “sometimes the kids section has the best stuff.
$27 at Target
6
Target
Modular storage shelf
This modular storage shelf is the perfect piece for household organizing. Mount it over your desk for easy access to office items like pens and phone charging cords, use it in a studio space to organize art supplies or in the kitchen for utensils or spices. The contemporary design in FSC-certified wood makes for a great addition to any room.
$25 at Target
7
Target
Cheetah figural lamp
A fun twist on an antique Staffordshire ceramic dog, this cheetah lamp oozes eclectic charm. A seated ceramic cheetah is topped with a white drum shade, making for a true statement piece. One reviewer raved that they “bought this for my daughter’s room, but I love it so much I wish that I’d gotten two for my room!”
$35.00 at Target
8
Target
Striped area rug
This striped area rug is sure to brighten up any room. Sure it’s cute in the kiddo’s room, but give this sophisticated stripe a try in your office, living room or even bathroom. In desaturated primary colors, the yellow, blue and red stripes and cream background add a preppy touch to your decor. Low pile and extra easy to care for, this rug is made in an OEKO-TEX-certified cotton blend.
$60 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A dinosaurs-in-space machine-washable rug

These Are The Cutest Easy-Clean Rugs For Kids' Rooms

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Does Taking Magnesium Really Help With Sleep And Brain Fog?

Money

What The Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For You

Parenting

6 Things Parents Of Kids With ADHD Need To Understand

Work/Life

What Not To Say To Your Kid When You Lose Your Job

Food & Drink

Gastro Doctors Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

Wellness

Artificial Sweeteners: Side Effects And Health Risks To Know

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Say Your Skin Has ‘Winter Gunk.’ Here’s How To Spring Clean Your Face.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

It's Not Just You: Making Friends After 60 Is Really Hard

Wellness

Allergy Season Is Getting Worse And Lasting Longer. Here's What Doctors Want You To Know.

Shopping

Get The Perfect At-Home Pedicure With These Affordable Nail Pro-Recommended Products

Shopping

If You Have A Pet, Try These Animal Groomer-Favorite Shampoos

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In April

Shopping

These 35 Products Are So Useful, Reviewers Are Leaving Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In April

Shopping

We Found Affordable (And Comfortable) Versions Of Designer Shoes

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Good-Looking iPhone Cases Will Actually Protect Your Phone

Work/Life

The Sneaky Signs Your Boss Is 'Voluntelling' You For Tasks At Work

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

17 Things From Target’s Spring Home Sale That Will Make Your Space Look Cooler

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Yogurt At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Wellness

These Sleep Habits Are Putting Your Heart Health At Risk

Shopping

According To An Expert, Your Mattress Is Actually That Gross. This Handheld Tool Can Help.

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

Relationships

There's A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

These Women Over 50 Have Great Skin. Here's What They Use.

Shopping

6 Items That Can Help With Insomnia, According To Experts

Work/Life

'Rage Applying' Is All The Rage On TikTok — But There's One Big Downside

Shopping

People Cannot Get Enough Of This 'Holy Grail' Viral Beauty Product

Shopping

28 Things So Good At Making Life A Little Easier, You'll Probably Use Them For Years

Shopping

34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

Shopping

9 Reviewer-Vetted Retinols That You Can Get At Walmart

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

6 Of Breville’s Most Popular Espresso Machines Are Up To 25% Off

Wellness

How To Fight The Urge To Always Make Everything About Yourself

Parenting

25 Tweets About The Worst Parenting Advice People Have Received