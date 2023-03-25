Target’s Affordable Kids Home Decor Is Cool Enough For Adults

Amazon Flower wall shelf from Pillowfort

The kids’ section might not be your first stop when shopping for home decor — but you shouldn’t sleep on the childlike gems ahead just because they’re considered youthful.

Entertain your inner child with whimsical picks, tasseled bits, bright colors and fun prints from Target’s sleeper-hit kids line Pillowfort.

Sure, they’ll be cute in the kid’s room, but these pieces will fit right in with grown-up decor while adding just a touch of cheeky charm. Who says kids get to have all the fun? Thank to these whimsical pieces, we can all be forever young.