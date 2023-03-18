ShoppingSleepbeddingbedroom

This Home Decor From Target Will Make Your Bedroom Feel Less Boring

From colorful comforters to stylish lamps, these goods will make your sleeping quarters less of a snooze.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Room Essentials <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6408e5a1e4b0bd30c0211a4e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftwin-twin-extra-long-reversible-microfiber-solid-comforter-dark-green-green-room-essentials-8482%2F-%2FA-84642459" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="microfiber comforter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6408e5a1e4b0bd30c0211a4e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6408e5a1e4b0bd30c0211a4e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftwin-twin-extra-long-reversible-microfiber-solid-comforter-dark-green-green-room-essentials-8482%2F-%2FA-84642459" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">microfiber comforter</a>
Target
Room Essentials microfiber comforter

Your bedroom is a place for sleep, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. If your space is feeling a little tired in the design department, that can easily be remedied with some choice accents.

Target is filled with fun home decor that’s stylish, affordable, and has the power to transform your space. Below, we’ve rounded up eight home decor items from Target that we’re loving right now.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
This reversible comforter
One of the easiest ways to change up the decor in your bedroom is by focusing on the bed. A new comforter can change the color scheme and feel of the space, and it doesn’t have to cost a lot. This reversible microfiber comforter from Target is soft and cozy, and adds a pop of color and texture.
$20+ at Target
2
This starry night light
Bring the night sky into your home with this adorable, globe-shaped ceramic night light. It casts a warm, comforting glow, projects stars onto nearby surfaces, and makes the perfect addition to a children’s (or your own!) bedroom.
$20 at Target
3
This wood hexagon shelf
If you’re looking for a neat way to add extra storage space, this uniquely shaped shelf is a great way to do it. Featuring natural wood on the outside and a solid color on the inside, this hexagon shelf is easy to hang on the wall and makes a perfect nook for toys, small plants and books.
$15 at Target
4
This chic table lamp
Bring some extra light and style into your space with this ceramic table lamp. The fluted design of the textured base paired with the white drum shade lend a crisp, modern look to your space, and the Target price tag won’t break your budget if you decide to pick up a pair.
$17 at Target
5
This metal wall art
If your bedroom walls are looking a little bare, this metal wall art makes a beautiful accent. The abstract lines are meant to mimic gingko leaves, and the gold color pops on a variety of wall colors. It comes with built-in hanging hooks for easy installation.
$73.69 at Target
6
This midcentury-inspired wooden nightstand
Add some midcentury modern flair to your bedroom with this stylish wooden nightstand. The solid wood construction lends an elevated feel, and there’s a cubby to tuck in books and other items you access frequently.
$169.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
7
This fake potted plant
Get the fresh, airy feel of a decorative plant without the upkeep with this fake potted plant and stand. The light wood stand and white ceramic pot will feel at home no matter what your decor style is.
$25 at Target
8
This asymmetrical floating wood shelf
Another decorative shelf that can be used for storage or display, this one is part of Target’s collaboration with Magnolia (Chip and Joanna Gaines’s lifestyle brand). The floating design gives a fun illusion effect, and the asymmetrical look adds extra character.
$29.99 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A color-changing nightlight sound machine

These Are Brown Noise Machines And Sounds To Sleep Better

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

These Are The Signs That Someone Has Been Roofied

Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect Irish Coffee, According To Experts

Wellness

How To Fight The Urge To Always Make Everything About Yourself

Parenting

25 Tweets About The Worst Parenting Advice People Have Received

Food & Drink

Italian Chefs Share The Mistake Way Too Many People Make When Boiling Pasta

Work/Life

5 Questions You Should Ask A New Boss Right Away

Home & Living

Professional Thrifters Share The Secrets To Finding The Best Items

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

Yes, Parenting Has Love Languages Too. Here's How To Find Yours.

Home & Living

Why You Need To Avoid Red Tide

Shopping

6 Of Breville’s Most Popular Espresso Machines Are Up To 25% Off

Shopping

This Is The Unique Sunscreen Pam And Hailey Have Been Using

Shopping

The Women-Run Sausage Company That Wants You To Eat More Veggies

Shopping

30 Products Reviewers In Their 30s Swear By

Shopping

We Asked Stylists How The Heck We’re Supposed To Style This Denim Trend

Shopping

If You Wear Glasses, These 13 Items Will Probably Make Your Life Easier

Shopping

16 Derm-Recommended Products To Use ASAP If You've Been Neglecting Your Skin

Shopping

16 Time-Saving Items That’ll Actually Give You Time Back In Your Day

Shopping

22 Convenient Products For Anyone Who's Constantly Jet-Setting

Food & Drink

The Best Time To Eat Breakfast If You Work Out In The Morning, According To Experts

Shopping

Why Reviewers Swear By This $28 Tool For Back Pain Relief

Shopping

Check Out These Beauty Products That Reviewers Over 50 Swear By

Shopping

Real Wedding Guest-Approved Shoes That Will Have You Dancing All Night

Wellness

People Are Using PRP Treatments To Help With Fertility — But Do They Work?

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Travel

8 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Asheville, North Carolina

Shopping

This $16 French Moisturizer Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret

Wellness

7 Myths About Heart Health That Just Aren't True Anymore

Style & Beauty

At-Home Skin Care Devices Dermatologists REALLY Need You To Stop Using

Shopping

The Best Concealers For Anyone Who Doesn't Like The Look Of Makeup

Shopping

31 Genius Problem-Solving Products That Are Looking For A Home

Home & Living

This British Detective Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Twisted Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

39 Things That Make Sense To Own If You're A Homebody

Shopping

Not A Fan Of White Noise? These Products Might Be Better For Your Unique Brain

Wellness

Interested In A 'Damp Lifestyle'? These 11 Habits Will Get You Started.

Shopping

13 Lego Sets (For Every Age) That You Can Only Get At Walmart

Shopping

This Is Not a Drill: The TikTok-Viral Stanley Tumbler Just Launched New Colors At Target

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The Best Gadgets From Amazon For People Who Are On Their Phones All Day