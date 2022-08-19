Trevor Noah Pitches Foolproof Plan To 'Scare Kids Away From Trump'

Listen up, kids. Trevor Noah wants you to know that hanging out with former President Donald Trump might land you in jail.

“Can we just take a moment to appreciate how many people associated with Donald Trump have ended up in prison?” Noah asked Thursday on “The Daily Show.” “His lawyer, his campaign manager, his deputy campaign chairman, now the chief financial officer of his organization. Usually you gotta run a drug cartel to have this many friends doing hard time. Cut at this point, it’s basically El Chapo and Donald Trump. That’s it.”

“You know what they actually need to do? They need to send all these Trump felons to school assemblies to scare kids away from Trump,” Noah added. “They’ll be like, ‘Do you think hanging out with the 45th president is cool? That’s what I thought. Now I’m drinking wine out of a toilet!’”

The segment followed news that Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty Thursday after reaching a deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office. He was indicted in July 2021 for participating in a 15-year tax fraud scheme that allowed him and other executives to receive “off the books” compensation.

Watch below on “The Daily Show”: