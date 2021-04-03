David Schwimmer Teases New Element Of 'Friends' Reunion

The “Friends” reunion is finally a go, David Schwimmer revealed on Friday’s episode of “The Graham Norton Show” on BBC One.

The actor — aka Ross Geller in the hit sitcom — confirmed taping for the highly-anticipated show is scheduled to happen in Los Angeles next week.

Schwimmer also teased new details of the episode, the production of which has been postponed multiple times over the last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Can you tell us, will you be Ross or will you be David Schwimmer?” asked chat show host Graham Norton.

“I’ll be myself. I’ll be David,” Schwimmer replied. “There’s nothing scripted. We’re not in character … yeah … so it’s all, we’re all ourselves. The real people.”

“Although there is one section of it that, I don’t want to give away, but where we, we all read something,” he added.

Norton noted how the sitcom — which turned its six main stars into household names ― ended some 17 years ago. He asked Schwimmer if he’d been watching old episodes to prepare for the reunion.

“It’s really funny. I should have been doing that,” Schwimmer laughed. “And I really have very little excuse, but I haven’t been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 episodes. I guess I need to watch a lot over the next 5 days.”

