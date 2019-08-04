These Are The Victims Of The Dayton, Ohio, Mass Shooting

A 24-year-old gunman killed nine people, including his younger sister, in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Connor Betts carried out the attack in the city’s downtown Oregon District around 1 a.m. while armed with a large gun, high-capacity magazines and body armor, officials said. He was killed by police within a minute of the onslaught, they said.

His sister, 22-year-old Megan Betts, was among the fatalities discovered at the scene, authorities said at a Sunday afternoon press conference.

The other eight victims have been identified as:

Lois Oglesby, 27,

Saeed Saleh, 38

Derrick Fudge, 57

Logan Turner, 30

Nicholas Cumer, 25

Thomas McNichols, 25

Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36

Monica Brickhouse, 39

At least 27 others were wounded in the assault, authorities said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Residents comfort each other as they await word on whether they know any of the victims of a mass shooting on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio﻿.

The early morning shooting came just hours after another gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on Saturday. That shooting left at least 20 people dead and 26 others wounded.

The suspected gunman in that incident near the U.S.-Mexico border was taken into custody at the scene. He has been identified as a 21-year-old white male from Allen, Texas, a town near Dallas, who may have harbored racist and xenophobic beliefs.

Last Sunday, another gunman opened fire at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, leaving killing three people and wounding 12 others. He killed himself at the scene, officials said late last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.