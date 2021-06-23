Home & Living

Good Deals You Can Still Grab If You Missed Out On Prime Day 2021

Check out our picks of the sales still happening right now.

Amazon Prime Day was a whole 48 hours this year, but sometimes life is just too busy. If you missed out on the deals that went down on Monday and Tuesday, don’t fret. Although most items are back to their normal prices, there are still good deals to be found today on Prime Day products and items with brand new discounts attached. Check out our picks:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

A solid price on the Samsung Jetbot mop
Amazon
Set this little machine free on hard floors and watch it spin. Two solution tanks keep the dual mop heads cleaning, and although this won't map your home like smart robot vacuums, it will avoid carpets, furniture and falling down stairs. The mop heads are washable and reusable, and it can also be used in handheld mode for windows, wall tile and more. There's no dock, so it won't take up floor space when not in use.

Get the Samsung Jetbot for $199 (typically $220-$299).
A whopping 52% off this Calphalon Signature hard-anodized nonstick cookware set
Amazon
You'll never need another pot or pan. This sturdy set contains a 10" and 12" omelette pan, a 2-qt. sauce pan with cover, 3-qt. sauce pan with cover, 3-qt. saute pan with cover, and an 8-qt. stock pot with cover. Made of heavy-gauge, hard-anodized aluminum, each piece is oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

Get the Calphalon Signature Cookware Set for $348.99 (originally $729).
Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light for 22% off
Amazon
Crest calls this their best and fastest whitening technology for home use. The handheld light device weakens stains and can whiten dramatically better than strips alone.

Get the Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light for $46.55 (originally $59.99).
10% off these bestselling Kasa smart plugs
Amazon
Insert these smart plugs right into your existing outlets and change your life. You can set timers to turn appliances or lights on and off, say simple commands to control things plugged into hard-to-reach places and more. Each smart plug can be controlled with Alexa, Google Assistant or the Kasa app.

Get a two-pack for $17.99 (originally $19.99) when you click the coupon to save 10%.
A Fitbit at a solid discount
Amazon
Fitbits were on major sale during Prime Day, but you can still snag one for 31% off. This tracker is perfect if you want something that doesn't take up a ton of room on your wrist but still offers all the data you need. It monitors your sleep, activity, smartphone notifications and more. You can also swap out the bands so it fits your style. This deal also comes with a one-year Fitbit Premium trial.

Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker in Black/Rose for $68.76 (originally $99.95).
20% off these comfy sleep headphones
Amazon
These headphones were coveted during Prime Day and you can still grab the deal. They can connect to any wireless device so you can play meditations, music or whatever else that will lull you to sleep. Best of all: They’re extremely comfortable, so you’re able to drift off without headphones pressing into your ears. (And they're therapist-approved for stress!)

Get the Perytong Sleep Headphones for $15.99 (originally $19.99) by clicking the "save an extra 20%" coupon before you add it to your cart.
A silk pillowcase for 15% off
Amazon
There's still a chance to upgrade your sleep space, too. Elevate your bed with a luxurious silk pillowcase. Not only do these always give you that “cool side of the pillow” feeling, the material is also great for your hair and your skin.

Get the Ravmix Silk Pillowcase for $20.39 (originally $23.99) by clicking the "save an extra 15%" coupon before you add it to your cart.
A discounted BoostIQ RoboVac 30C by Eufy from Anker
Amazon
This little robot vac is less than 3 inches tall, so it will scoot under most furniture. It also comes with boundary strips so you can physically set a no-go zone that you don't want cleaned. It connects to Google Assistant and Alexa, but also comes with a remote control and up to 100 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge.

Get the BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for $169.99 (typically around $228).
10% off this popular water bottle
Amazon
This laughably large (but extremely motivating) water bottle seen all over social media will certainly keep you hydrated in the hot summer months. It holds up to a gallon of water and comes with time markers so you can stay on track.

Get the SANKUU Large 1 Gallon Water Bottle for $17.98 (originally $19.98) by clicking the "save an extra 10%" coupon before you add it to your cart.
25% off a pair of neoprene non-slip dumbbells
Amazon
These little dumbbells with ergonomic grip will help you work out better at home or on the go.

Get the RBX Neoprene Hand Weights for $14.99 (originally $19.99).
A cool mist humidifier and essential oil diffuser for 33% off
Amazon
Make your home more comfortable with this quiet humidifier that also serves as an essential oil diffuser. There are three different mist levels, it holds almost a half-gallon of water at a time and it's easy to refill by removing the top.

Get the LEVOIT Cool Mist Humidi for $39.99 (originally $59.99).
30% off the NuFace Mini
Amazon
Not ready to make the full investment in the NuFace Trinity? A lot of people claim this travel-sized version can achieve the same results at a fraction of the price. And right now, it's just a fraction of that fraction.

Get the NuFace Mini for $146 (originally $199).
