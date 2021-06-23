Amazon Prime Day was a whole 48 hours this year, but sometimes life is just too busy. If you missed out on the deals that went down on Monday and Tuesday, don’t fret. Although most items are back to their normal prices, there are still good deals to be found today on Prime Day products and items with brand new discounts attached. Check out our picks:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
A solid price on the Samsung Jetbot mop
A whopping 52% off this Calphalon Signature hard-anodized nonstick cookware set
Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light for 22% off
Amazon
10% off these bestselling Kasa smart plugs
Amazon
A Fitbit at a solid discount
20% off these comfy sleep headphones
Amazon
A silk pillowcase for 15% off
A discounted BoostIQ RoboVac 30C by Eufy from Anker
10% off this popular water bottle
25% off a pair of neoprene non-slip dumbbells
A cool mist humidifier and essential oil diffuser for 33% off
30% off the NuFace Mini
27 Best-Selling Home And Kitchen Products From Amazon That Are Worth Your Money