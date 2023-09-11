Ex-GOP Lawmaker Recalls Wild Moment Colleagues Made His Head Explode

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (Va.) recalled how Republican colleagues in the House Freedom Caucus blew his mind with a ridiculous claim during his very first week as a member of the hard-line conservative group.

In a video shared by the MeidasTouch Network on Sunday, the former senior technical adviser for the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, said it left him wondering just how his fellow caucus members had won election to Congress.

Riggleman remembered them introducing him to a conspiracy theory called the “one world algorithm,” which promoters claim can shut down conservative speech across all social media platforms.

“It’s impossible,” Riggleman said of the purported algorithm.

“Here I am sitting in my first Freedom Caucus meeting, as my head explodes, thinking, ‘How did these individuals get elected?’” he said. “The old saying is, ‘It takes you six weeks ... to figure out how did all these other people around me get elected.’ Well, it took me six minutes.”

“It was incredible to me to listen to that,” he added.

Riggleman quit the GOP last year, citing its transformation into a cult of personality to former President Donald Trump, who is now the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race.

“It’s absolutely insane what people have sort of put their arms around. If you look at ‘Stop the Steal,’ if you look at, you know, some of the COVID issues with the vaccination conspiracy theories, when you look at all the things in total, the fact is that a lot of that has been pushed by people around” Trump, Riggleman said at the time.

